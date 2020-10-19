Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. Announces the Filing of Five (5) Additional Patent Applications

Knoxville, Tennessee, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc. (“HITC”) is pleased to announce the addition of another five (5) patent applications to its patent portfolio, thereby shoring up its position as the leading agnostic healthcare platform for telemedicine, remote patient monitoring and safety in the home.

AUDIT TRAIL AND AUTO REIMBURSEMENT tracks the tasks performed by a medical practitioner, assigns a CPT code and submits for reimbursement.

SYSTEM AND METHOD FOR TRACKING A USER’S HEALTH STATUS focuses on preventive medicine by identifying health issues before symptoms become readily identifiable.

CARE PATHWAY AND PHYSICIAN VISIT PATHWAY MANAGEMENT provides for reduction in readmissions by ensuring patient compliance with a health plan.

METHOD AND SYSTEM FOR PATHOGEN DETECTION AND REMEDIATION provides an in-home solution for pathogen detection, remediation and identifying infectious disease “hot-spots.”

FALL DETECTOR SYSTEM AND METHOD adds to HITC’s existing portfolio of fall detectors by improving on current solutions in the market.

As stated in previous releases, HITC realizes the power of IP and the importance of a centralized and proactive management of all IP activities including, portfolio administration, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, licensing, and monetization.

“IP is an important source of value creation for HITC as we continue developing our products and executing our business plan. This five (5) additional filings brings our total applications to fifteen (15) for the current quarter”, said Scott M. Boruff, CEO.

About Healthcare Integrated Technologies, Inc.

HITC is focused on developing effective, non-intrusive, resident monitoring technologies for senior living communities. HITC is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. More information on HITC can be found at www.getHITC.com .

Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

