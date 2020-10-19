 

Simmons Reports Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

PINE BLUFF, Ark., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (the “Company” or “Simmons”) today announced net income of $65.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $81.8 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of $15.9 million, or 19.5%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.60, a decrease of $0.24, or 28.6%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Included in the third quarter of 2019 results was a one-time after-tax gain on the sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock of $31.7 million.

Included in third quarter 2020 results were $2.5 million in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs. Excluding the impact of these items, core earnings were $68.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $84.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, a decrease of $15.6 million, or 18.6%. Core diluted earnings per share were $0.63, a decrease of $0.24, or 27.6%, from the same period in 2019.

Year-to-date net income for the first nine months of 2020 was $201.9 million, or $1.83 diluted earnings per share, compared to $185.1 million, or $1.94 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2019. Excluding $426,000 in net after-tax merger-related, early retirement program and net branch right-sizing costs and the gains on the sales of branches in south Texas and Colorado, year-to-date core earnings for 2020 were $202.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million compared to the same period last year. Core diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2020 were $1.83, a decrease of $0.25, or 12.0%, from the same period in 2019.

“We are very proud of our results under these trying conditions. We have experienced very meaningful shifts in consumer habits which we believe will impact our delivery of products and services as well as the retail delivery of everyday amenities. Our investment in digital channels will continue to position our company for these changes and our associates are ready for the new normal,” said George A. Makris, Jr., chairman and CEO of Simmons First National Corporation.

       
Selected Highlights: 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2019
Net income $65.9 million $58.8 million $81.8 million
Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.54 $0.84
Return on avg assets 1.20% 1.08% 1.83%
Return on avg common equity 8.91% 8.21% 13.70%
Return on tangible common equity (1) 15.45% 14.55% 24.89%
       
Core earnings (2) $68.3 million $60.1 million $84.0 million
Core diluted earnings per share (2) $0.63 $0.55 $0.87
Core return on avg assets (2) 1.25% 1.11% 1.88%
Core return on avg common equity (2) 9.24% 8.40% 14.06%
Core return on tangible common equity (1)(2) 16.00% 14.87% 25.52%
Efficiency ratio (3) 54.12% 51.46% 43.77%
Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings (2) $87.5 million $97.7 million $122.6 million


(1) Return on tangible common equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles, as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items, and is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   

Loans

($ in billions) 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2019
Total loans $14.02 $14.61 $13.00
       

Total loans were $14.0 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 7.8%, compared to September 30, 2019, primarily due to The Landrum Company (“Landrum”) merger completed during the fourth quarter of 2019. On a linked-quarter basis (September 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020), total loans decreased $589.5 million, or 4.0%. The decrease was across most loan categories with the largest decrease in the real estate loan portfolios. Makris stated, “Loan demand is very weak in almost every aspect of our commercial economy.”

Through September 30, 2020, the Company originated approximately 8,200 loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, with an average balance of $118,000 per loan. Approximately 93% of the PPP loans had a balance less than $350,000 as of September 30, 2020.

PPP Loans
Balance as of September 30, 2020 		# of
Loans 		  Balance
($ in millions) 		 
Less than $50,000 5,216 63% $94.4 10%
$50,000 to $350,000 2,441 30% $304.8 31%
More than $350,000 to less than $2 million 481 6% $358.0 37%
$2 million to $10 million 61 1% $213.3 22%
Total 8,199 100% $970.5 100%
         

Deposits

($ in billions) 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2019
Total deposits $16.2 $16.6 $13.5
Non-interest bearing deposits $4.4 $4.6 $3.1
Interest bearing deposits $9.0 $9.0 $7.3
Time deposits $2.8 $3.0 $3.1
       

Total deposits were $16.2 billion at September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.8 billion, or 20.6%, since September 30, 2019, primarily due to the Landrum merger. On a linked-quarter basis, total deposits decreased $369.5 million, or 2.2%, primarily due to decreases in non-interest bearing and large public fund time deposits.

Net Interest Income

  3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019 		3rd Qtr
2019
Loan yield (1) 4.54% 4.84% 5.19% 5.43% 5.47%
Core loan yield (1) (2) 4.29% 4.52% 4.86% 5.00% 5.19%
Security yield (1) 2.60% 2.50% 2.63% 2.73% 2.87%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.54% 0.59% 1.03% 1.22% 1.40%
Cost of deposits (3) 0.39% 0.44% 0.80% 0.94% 1.09%
Cost of borrowed funds 1.85% 1.84% 2.06% 2.30% 2.52%
Net interest margin (1) 3.21% 3.42% 3.68% 3.78% 3.82%
Core net interest margin (1) (2) 3.02% 3.18% 3.42% 3.44% 3.59%


(1) Fully tax equivalent using an effective tax rate of 26.135%.
(2) Core loan yield and core net interest margin exclude accretion and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(3) Includes non-interest bearing deposits.
   

The Company’s net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $153.6 million, an increase of $4.3 million, or 2.9%, from the same period of 2019. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the decline in the cost of interest-bearing deposits of 86 basis points, which was partially offset by a reduction in the loan yield of 93 basis points. Included in interest income was the yield accretion recognized on loans acquired of $8.9 million and $9.3 million for the third quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively.

The loan yield was 4.54% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the core loan yield, which excludes the accretion, was 4.29% for the same period. The decrease in the loan yield during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020. The PPP loan yield was approximately 2.37% during the third quarter of 2020 (including accretion of net fees), which decreased the loan yield by approximately 16 basis points.

Net interest margin (FTE) was 3.21% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the core net interest margin, which excludes the accretion, was 3.02% for the same period. The decrease in the net interest margin during the third quarter of 2020 was primarily driven by additional liquidity created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lower yielding PPP loans originated during the second and third quarters of 2020, which decreased the net interest margin by approximately 30 basis points.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $71.9 million, a decrease of $12.8 million compared to the same period in the previous year, primarily due to the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock recognized during the prior year period. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company benefited from additional gains on the sale of securities and incremental mortgage lending income driven by the current low mortgage interest rate environment.

Selected Non-Interest Income Items
($ in millions) 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019 		3rd Qtr
2019
Service charges on deposit accounts $10.4 $8.6 $13.3 $13.3 $10.8
Mortgage lending income $14.0 $12.5 $5.0 $4.0 $4.5
SBA lending income $0.3 $0.2 $0.3 $0.3 $1.0
Debit and credit card fees $8.9 $8.0 $7.9 $8.9 $7.1
Gain on sale of securities $22.3 $0.4 $32.1 $0.4 $7.4
Gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B stock - - - - $42.9
Other income $5.4 $9.8 $12.8 $7.1 $1.8
           
Core other income (1)(2) $5.0 $7.6 $6.9 $7.1 $44.7


(1) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
(2) Core other income includes the gain on sale of Visa Inc. class B common stock.
   

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $118.9 million, an increase of $12.1 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Included in this quarter were $3.3 million of pre-tax non-core items for merger-related, early retirement program and branch right-sizing costs. Excluding these expenses, core non-interest expense was $115.3 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $11.3 million compared to the same period in 2019, primarily the result of the Landrum merger and additional software and technology costs related to the Company’s Next Generation Banking (“NGB”) initiative.

The efficiency ratio for the third quarter of 2020 was 54.12%.

Selected Non-Interest Expense Items
($ in millions) 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019 		3rd Qtr
2019
Salaries and employee benefits $61.1 $57.6 $67.9 $63.2 $52.1
Merger related costs $0.9 $1.8 $1.1 $24.8 $2.6
Other operating expenses $38.2 $39.7 $41.8 $38.0 $37.9
           
Core salaries and employee benefits (1) $58.7 $57.2 $67.9 $63.2 $51.9
Core merger related costs (1) - - - - -
Core other operating expenses (1) $38.2 $38.0 $41.6 $38.0 $37.8


   
(1) Core figures exclude non-core items and are non-GAAP measurements. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   

Early in 2020, the Company offered qualifying associates an early retirement option resulting in $2.3 million of non-core expense during the third quarter. The Company expects ongoing net annualized savings of approximately $2.9 million.

Management continuously evaluates the Company’s branch network as part of its analysis of the profitability of the Company’s operations and the efficiency with which it delivers banking services to its markets. As a result of this ongoing evaluation, the Company closed 11 branch locations during the second quarter of 2020, with estimated net annual cost savings of approximately $2.4 million related to these locations. The Company closed an additional 23 branch locations on October 9, 2020, with an expected net annual cost savings of approximately $6.7 million.

Asset Quality

  3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019 		3rd Qtr
2019
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.77% 1.59% 1.69% 0.47% 0.51%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 147% 175% 154% 74% 78%
Non-performing loans to total loans 1.20% 0.91% 1.10% 0.64% 0.65%
Net charge-off ratio (annualized) 0.16% 1.04% 0.07% 0.09% 0.59%
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized) 0.43% 0.56% 0.07% 0.24% 0.30%
           

At September 30, 2020, the allowance for credit losses on loans was $248.3 million. Provision for credit losses on loans for the third quarter of 2020 was $22.3 million. Included in total loans was $970.5 million of government guaranteed PPP loans. Excluding the PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 1.90%.

Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned

At September 30, 2020, foreclosed assets and other real estate owned were $12.6 million, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 35.7%, compared to the same period in 2019. The composition of these assets is divided into three types:        



($ in millions) 		3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019 		3rd Qtr
2019
Closed bank branches and branch sites $0.6 $2.7 $8.8 $5.7 $5.9
Foreclosed assets – acquired $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $10.3 $10.1
Foreclosed assets – legacy $2.7 $2.2 $2.8 $3.1 $3.6

Capital

  3rd Qtr
2020 		2nd Qtr
2020 		1st Qtr
2020 		4th Qtr
2019 		3rd Qtr
2019
Stockholders’ equity to total assets 13.7% 13.3% 13.7% 14.1% 14.3%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.7% 8.3% 8.4% 9.0% 9.1%
Regulatory common equity tier 1 ratio 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9% 10.3%
Regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio 9.1% 8.8% 9.0% 9.6% 9.1%
Regulatory tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.6% 11.9% 11.1% 10.9% 10.3%
Regulatory total risk-based capital ratio 15.8% 14.9% 14.1% 13.7% 13.2%


(1) Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP measurement. Please see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
   

At September 30, 2020, common stockholders' equity was $2.9 billion. Book value per share was $26.98 and tangible book value per share was $16.07 at September 30, 2020. The ratio of stockholders’ equity to total assets was 13.7% at September 30, 2020, while the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.7%. As of September 30, 2020, PPP loans totaled $970.5 million, which are 100% federally guaranteed and have a zero percent risk-weight for regulatory capital ratios. Excluding PPP loans from total assets, equity to total assets was 14.4%, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 9.1% and the regulatory tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.5%.

Simmons First National Corporation

Simmons First National Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, with total consolidated assets of approximately $21.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, conducting financial operations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “SFNC.”

Conference Call

Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. CDT today, Monday, October 19, 2020. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-866-298-7926 (United States and Canada only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 6533868. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company’s website at www.simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from income available to common shareholders certain expenses related to significant non-core activities, including merger-related expenses, gain on sale of branches, early retirement program expenses and net branch right-sizing expenses. In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of PPP loans. The Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they present the results of the Company’s ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company’s ongoing business, as well as normalizing for tax effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s core businesses. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this news release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris’s quotes, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “believe,” “budget,” “expect,” “foresee,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “target,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” “contemplate,” “positions,” “prospects,” “predict,” or “potential,” by future conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “might” or “may,” or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons’ future growth, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, NGB and other digital banking initiatives, the Company’s ability to recruit and retain key employees, the benefits associated with the Company’s early retirement program and completed and future branch closures, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and the ability of the Company to manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, deposit flows, real estate values, the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons common stock specifically, and information technology affecting the financial industry; the effect of steps the Company takes in response to COVID-19, the severity and duration of the pandemic, including whether there is a widespread resurgence in COVID-19 infections combined with the seasonal flu, the pace of recovery when the pandemic subsides and the heightened impact it has on many of the risks described herein; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on, among other things, the Company’s operations, liquidity, and credit quality; general economic and market conditions; unemployment; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions, including litigation or actions arising from the Company’s participation in and administration of programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic (including, among other things, the PPP loan program authorized by the CARES Act); changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses, or CECL); the Company’s ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company’s financial results is included in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which have been filed with, and are available from, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Stephen C. Massanelli
EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and Investor Relations Officer
Simmons First National Corporation
steve.massanelli@simmonsbank.com


           
           
Simmons First National Corporation           SFNC  
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets          
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
ASSETS          
Cash and non-interest bearing balances due from banks $ 382,691   $ 234,998   $ 244,123   $ 277,208   $ 161,440  
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   2,139,440     2,310,162     1,493,076     719,415     368,530  
    Cash and cash equivalents   2,522,131     2,545,160     1,737,199     996,623     529,970  
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time   4,061     4,561     4,309     4,554     5,041  
Investment securities - held-to-maturity   47,102     51,720     53,968     40,927     42,237  
Investment securities - available-for-sale   2,607,288     2,496,896     2,466,640     3,288,343     2,210,931  
Mortgage loans held for sale   192,729     120,034     49,984     58,102     50,099  
Other assets held for sale   389     399     115,315     260,332     383  
Loans:          
Loans   14,017,442     14,606,900     14,374,277     14,425,704     13,003,549  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (248,251 )   (231,643 )   (243,195 )   (68,244 )   (66,590 )
Net loans   13,769,191     14,375,257     14,131,082     14,357,460     12,936,959  
Premises and equipment   470,491     478,896     484,990     492,384     378,678  
Premises held for sale   4,486     4,576     -     -     -  
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   12,590     14,111     20,805     19,121     19,576  
Interest receivable   77,352     79,772     57,039     62,707     53,966  
Bank owned life insurance   257,718     256,643     255,197     254,152     234,655  
Goodwill   1,075,305     1,064,765     1,064,978     1,055,520     926,648  
Other intangible assets   114,460     117,823     121,673     127,340     101,149  
Other assets   282,102     293,071     278,173     241,578     268,219  
Total assets $ 21,437,395   $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511  
           
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing transaction accounts $ 4,451,385   $ 4,608,098   $ 3,572,244   $ 3,741,093   $ 3,044,330  
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits   8,993,255     8,978,045     8,840,678     9,090,878     7,337,571  
Time deposits   2,802,007     3,029,975     3,146,811     3,276,969     3,086,108  
        Total deposits   16,246,647     16,616,118     15,559,733     16,108,940     13,468,009  
Federal funds purchased and securities sold          
under agreements to repurchase   313,694     387,025     377,859     150,145     116,536  
Other borrowings   1,342,769     1,393,689     1,396,829     1,297,599     1,098,395  
Subordinated notes and debentures   382,739     382,604     388,396     388,260     354,223  
Other liabilities held for sale   -     -     58,405     159,853     -  
Accrued interest and other liabilities   209,305     219,545     214,730     165,422     174,277  
Total liabilities   18,495,154     18,998,981     17,995,952     18,270,219     15,211,440  
           
Stockholders' equity:          
Preferred stock   767     767     767     767     -  
Common stock   1,090     1,090     1,090     1,136     966  
Surplus   2,032,372     2,029,383     2,026,420     2,117,282     1,708,058  
Undivided profits   866,503     819,153     778,893     848,848     814,338  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss):          
Unrealized accretion (depreciation) on AFS securities   41,509     54,310     38,230     20,891     23,709  
Total stockholders' equity   2,942,241     2,904,703     2,845,400     2,988,924     2,547,071  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,437,395   $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511  
           



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date          
For the Quarters Ended   Sep 30     Jun 30     Mar 31     Dec 31     Sep 30  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)            
INTEREST INCOME            
   Loans $ 163,180   $ 176,910   $ 187,566   $ 193,402   $ 179,971  
   Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold   623     603     2,441     2,625     1,586  
   Investment securities   14,910     13,473     18,943     16,962     14,467  
   Mortgage loans held for sale   1,012     668     281     402     382  
           TOTAL INTEREST INCOME   179,725     191,654     209,231     213,391     196,406  
             
INTEREST EXPENSE            
   Time deposits   9,437     10,803     13,323     16,198     15,573  
   Other deposits   6,769     7,203     17,954     20,331     21,363  
   Federal funds purchased and securities            
     sold under agreements to repurchase   335     337     759     368     249  
   Other borrowings   4,943     4,963     4,877     4,615     5,381  
   Subordinated notes and debentures   4,631     4,667     4,835     4,813     4,576  
           TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE   26,115     27,973     41,748     46,325     47,142  
NET INTEREST INCOME   153,610     163,681     167,483     167,066     149,264  
   Provision for credit losses   22,981     21,915     23,134     4,903     21,973  
             
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION            
   FOR CREDIT LOSSES   130,629     141,766     144,349     162,163     127,291  
NON-INTEREST INCOME            
   Trust income   6,744     7,253     7,151     7,430     6,108  
   Service charges on deposit accounts   10,385     8,570     13,328     13,332     10,825  
   Other service charges and fees   1,764     1,489     1,588     1,915     1,308  
   Mortgage lending income   13,971     12,459     5,046     4,029     4,509  
   SBA lending income   304     245     296     321     956  
   Investment banking income   557     571     877     822     513  
   Debit and credit card fees   8,850     7,996     7,914     8,920     7,059  
   Bank owned life insurance income   1,591     1,445     1,298     1,411     1,302  
   Gain on sale of securities, net   22,305     390     32,095     377     7,374  
   Other income   5,380     9,809     12,801     7,073     44,721  
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME   71,851     50,227     82,394     45,630     84,675  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE            
   Salaries and employee benefits   61,144     57,644     67,924     63,235     52,065  
   Occupancy expense, net   9,647     9,217     9,510     9,272     8,342  
   Furniture and equipment expense   6,231     6,144     5,723     5,758     4,898  
   Other real estate and foreclosure expense   602     274     325     1,089     1,125  
   Deposit insurance   2,244     2,838     2,475     (134 )   -  
   Merger-related costs   902     1,830     1,068     24,831     2,556  
   Other operating expenses   38,179     39,651     41,788     38,044     37,879  
           TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE   118,949     117,598     128,813     142,095     106,865  
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   83,531     74,395     97,930     65,698     105,101  
   Provision for income taxes   17,633     15,593     20,694     12,976     23,275  
NET INCOME   65,898     58,802     77,236     52,722     81,826  
   Preferred stock dividends   13     13     13     13     -  
NET INCOME AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826  
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.49   $ 0.85  
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.49   $ 0.84  
             



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital          
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Tier 1 capital          
   Stockholders' equity $ 2,942,241   $ 2,904,703   $ 2,845,400   $ 2,988,924   $ 2,547,071  
   CECL transition provision (1)   134,798     130,480     134,558     -     -  
   Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax   (1,167,357 )   (1,160,385 )   (1,164,038 )   (1,160,079 )   (1,013,309 )
   Unrealized (gain) loss on AFS securities   (41,509 )   (54,310 )   (38,230 )   (20,891 )   (23,709 )
      Total Tier 1 capital   1,868,173     1,820,488     1,777,690     1,807,954     1,510,053  
           
           
Tier 2 capital          
   Trust preferred securities and subordinated debt   382,739     382,604     388,396     388,260     354,223  
   Qualifying allowance for loan losses and          
      reserve for unfunded commitments   96,734     83,780     96,015     76,644     74,455  
      Total Tier 2 capital   479,473     466,384     484,411     464,904     428,678  
      Total risk-based capital $ 2,347,646   $ 2,286,872   $ 2,262,101   $ 2,272,858   $ 1,938,731  
           
           
Risk weighted assets $ 14,878,932   $ 15,362,175   $ 16,012,233   $ 16,554,081   $ 14,725,571  
           
           
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,652,454   $ 20,742,824   $ 19,832,219   $ 18,852,798   $ 16,681,527  
           
           
Ratios at end of quarter          
   Equity to assets   13.72 %   13.26 %   13.65 %   14.06 %   14.34 %
   Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   8.65 %   8.31 %   8.44 %   8.99 %   9.08 %
   Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)   12.55 %   11.85 %   11.10 %   10.92 %   10.25 %
   Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.05 %   8.78 %   8.96 %   9.59 %   9.05 %
   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   12.56 %   11.85 %   11.10 %   10.92 %   10.25 %
   Total risk-based capital ratio   15.78 %   14.89 %   14.13 %   13.73 %   13.17 %
           
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Investment Securities            
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
             
Investment Securities - End of Period            
Held-to-Maturity            
   Mortgage-backed securities $ 24,297   $ 25,980   $ 27,121   $ 10,796   $ 11,549  
   State and political subdivisions   21,930     24,777     25,985     27,082     28,692  
   Other securities   875     963     862     3,049     1,996  
      Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)   47,102     51,720     53,968     40,927     42,237  
Available-for-Sale                            
   U.S. Treasury $ -   $ -   $ 424,989   $ 449,729   $ -  
   U.S. Government agencies   471,973     210,921     161,289     194,249     178,139  
   Mortgage-backed securities   903,687     1,154,086     1,179,837     1,742,945     1,337,794  
   State and political subdivisions   1,133,006     1,054,068     678,243     880,524     681,202  
   Other securities   98,622     77,821     22,282     20,896     13,796  
      Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)   2,607,288     2,496,896     2,466,640     3,288,343     2,210,931  
      Total investment securities (net of credit losses) $ 2,654,390   $ 2,548,616   $ 2,520,608   $ 3,329,270   $ 2,253,168  
      Fair value - HTM investment securities $ 49,064   $ 53,751   $ 55,714   $ 41,855   $ 43,302  
             
                             
Investment Securities - QTD Average            
Taxable securities $ 1,534,742   $ 1,642,083   $ 2,324,188   $ 1,940,755   $ 1,561,308  
Tax exempt securities   1,155,099     866,944     900,223     825,000     681,505  
   Total investment securities - QTD average $ 2,689,841   $ 2,509,027   $ 3,224,411   $ 2,765,755   $ 2,242,813  
             
                             
             



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC  
Consolidated Loans            
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30  
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)                              
Loan Portfolio - End of Period            
Consumer            
   Credit cards $ 172,880   $ 184,348   $ 188,596   $ 204,802   $ 195,083  
   Other consumer   190,736     214,024     267,870     249,195     215,283  
Total consumer   363,616     398,372     456,466     453,997     410,366  
Real Estate            
   Construction   1,853,360     2,010,256     2,024,118     2,248,673     2,081,595  
   Single-family residential   1,997,070     2,207,087     2,343,543     2,414,753     1,951,842  
   Other commercial real estate   6,132,823     6,316,444     6,466,104     6,358,514     5,758,511  
Total real estate   9,983,253     10,533,787     10,833,765     11,021,940     9,791,948  
Commercial            
   Commercial   2,907,798     3,038,216     2,314,472     2,451,119     2,215,539  
   Agricultural   241,687     217,715     191,535     191,525     214,610  
Total commercial   3,149,485     3,255,931     2,506,007     2,642,644     2,430,149  
Other   521,088     418,810     578,039     307,123     371,086  
      Total Loans $ 14,017,442   $ 14,606,900   $ 14,374,277   $ 14,425,704   $ 13,003,549  
                             



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality          
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
           
($ in thousands)          
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans          
Beginning balance, prior to adoption of ASC 326     $ 68,244   $ 66,590   $ 64,179  
Impact of adopting ASC 326 (1)     $ 151,377          
Beginning balance, after adoption of ASC 326 $ 231,641   $ 243,195   $ 219,621      
           
           
Loans charged off          
   Credit cards   832     1,053     1,441     1,287     1,117  
   Other consumer   1,091     592     1,379     1,425     1,065  
   Real estate   1,153     1,824     396     892     1,367  
   Commercial   4,327     35,687     523     459     17,778  
      Total loans charged off   7,403     39,156     3,739     4,063     21,327  
           
           
Recoveries of loans previously charged off          
   Credit cards   276     272     225     287     223  
   Other consumer   366     301     443     304     1,422  
   Real estate   120     253     101     146     55  
   Commercial   936     98     347     77     65  
      Total recoveries   1,698     924     1,116     814     1,765  
   Net loans charged off   5,705     38,232     2,623     3,249     19,562  
Provision for credit losses on loans   22,315     26,678     26,197     4,903     21,973  
Balance, end of quarter $ 248,251   $ 231,641   $ 243,195   $ 68,244   $ 66,590  
           
           
Non-performing assets          
Non-performing loans          
   Nonaccrual loans $ 168,349   $ 131,888   $ 156,746   $ 91,723   $ 84,660  
   Loans past due 90 days or more   156     537     1,305     855     177  
      Total non-performing loans   168,505     132,425     158,051     92,578     84,837  
Other non-performing assets                          
   Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned   12,590     14,111     20,805     19,121     19,576  
   Other non-performing assets   1,983     2,008     2,169     1,964     540  
      Total other non-performing assets   14,573     16,119     22,974     21,085     20,116  
         Total non-performing assets $ 183,078   $ 148,544   $ 181,025   $ 113,663   $ 104,953  
Performing TDRs (troubled debt restructurings) $ 2,791   $ 3,960   $ 4,110   $ 4,411   $ 6,519  
           
Ratios          
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.77 %   1.59 %   1.69 %   0.47 %   0.51 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   147 %   175 %   154 %   74 %   78 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.20 %   0.91 %   1.10 %   0.64 %   0.65 %
Non-performing assets (including performing TDRs)          
  to total assets   0.87 %   0.70 %   0.89 %   0.56 %   0.63 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.85 %   0.68 %   0.87 %   0.53 %   0.59 %
Annualized net charge offs to total loans   0.16 %   1.04 %   0.07 %   0.09 %   0.59 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to          
  total credit card loans   1.26 %   1.67 %   2.29 %   1.99 %   1.82 %
           
(1) The Company adopted ASC 326.effective January 1, 2020.        
           



Simmons First National Corporation                     SFNC  
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis            
For the Quarters Ended                      
(Unaudited)                      
  Three Months Ended
Sep 2020 		  Three Months Ended
Jun 2020 		  Three Months Ended
Sep 2019
($ in thousands) Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		  Yield/
Rate
 		  Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		  Yield/
Rate
 		  Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		  Yield/
Rate
ASSETS                      
Earning assets:                      
   Interest bearing balances due from banks                      
     and federal funds sold $ 2,265,233   $ 623   0.11 %   $ 2,190,878   $ 603   0.11 %   $ 344,761   $ 1,586   1.83 %
   Investment securities - taxable   1,534,742     7,193   1.86 %     1,642,083     7,131   1.75 %     1,561,308     9,514   2.42 %
   Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)   1,155,099     10,382   3.58 %     866,944     8,434   3.91 %     681,505     6,687   3.89 %
   Mortgage loans held for sale   145,226     1,012   2.77 %     86,264     668   3.11 %     39,551     382   3.83 %
   Loans (FTE)   14,315,014     163,379   4.54 %     14,731,306     177,168   4.84 %     13,053,540     180,080   5.47 %
      Total interest earning assets (FTE)   19,415,314     182,589   3.74 %     19,517,475     194,004   4.00 %     15,680,665     198,249   5.02 %
   Non-earning assets   2,350,007         2,304,798         2,039,933    
     Total assets $ 21,765,321           $ 21,822,273           $ 17,720,598        
                       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                    
Interest bearing liabilities:                      
   Interest bearing transaction and                      
     savings accounts $ 8,977,886   $ 6,769   0.30 %   $ 9,138,563   $ 7,203   0.32 %   $ 7,322,395   $ 21,363   1.16 %
   Time deposits   2,998,091     9,437   1.25 %     3,057,153     10,803   1.42 %     3,122,422     15,573   1.98 %
      Total interest bearing deposits   11,975,977     16,206   0.54 %     12,195,716     18,006   0.59 %     10,444,817     36,936   1.40 %
   Federal funds purchased and securities                      
     sold under agreement to repurchase   386,631     335   0.34 %     392,633     337   0.35 %     123,883     249   0.80 %
   Other borrowings   1,357,278     4,943   1.45 %     1,395,109     4,963   1.43 %     1,127,886     5,381   1.89 %
   Subordinated notes and debentures   382,672     4,631   4.81 %     387,422     4,667   4.84 %     354,178     4,576   5.13 %
      Total interest bearing liabilities   14,102,558     26,115   0.74 %     14,370,880     27,973   0.78 %     12,050,764     47,142   1.55 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                      
   Non-interest bearing deposits   4,529,782         4,354,781         3,012,544    
   Other liabilities   190,169         216,508         288,517    
      Total liabilities   18,822,509         18,942,169         15,351,825    
Stockholders' equity   2,942,812         2,880,104         2,368,773    
      Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 21,765,321           $ 21,822,273           $ 17,720,598        
Net interest income (FTE)     $ 156,474         $ 166,031         $ 151,107  
Net interest spread (FTE)       3.00 %         3.22 %         3.47 %
Net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date       3.21 %         3.42 %         3.82 %
                       
Net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date       3.43 %         3.55 %         3.88 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)     3.02 %         3.18 %         3.59 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - quarter-to-date (1)       4.29 %         4.52 %         5.19 %
                       
Core net interest margin (FTE) - year-to-date (1)       3.20 %         3.30 %         3.64 %
Core loan yield (FTE) - year-to-date (1)       4.56 %         4.69 %         5.24 %
                       
(1) Calculations of core net interest margin and core loan yield and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
                       



Simmons First National Corporation       SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data          
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except share data)          
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Financial Highlights - GAAP          
Net Income $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826  
Diluted earnings per share   0.60     0.54     0.68     0.49     0.84  
Return on average assets   1.20 %   1.08 %   1.48 %   1.04 %   1.83 %
Return on average common equity   8.91 %   8.21 %   10.83 %   8.01 %   13.70 %
Return on tangible common equity   15.45 %   14.55 %   19.00 %   14.62 %   24.89 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.21 %   3.42 %   3.68 %   3.78 %   3.82 %
FTE adjustment   2,864     2,350     2,305     2,172     1,843  
Amortization of intangibles   3,362     3,369     3,413     3,270     2,947  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,483     2,489     2,521     2,416     2,176  
Average diluted shares outstanding   109,207,294     109,130,866     113,137,223     108,472,559     96,968,775  
Shares repurchased under plan   -     -     4,922,336     390,000     -  
Average price of shares repurchased   -     -     18.96     25.95     -  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.17     0.17     0.17     0.16     0.16  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)          
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 68,338   $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   0.63     0.55     0.65     0.66     0.87  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.02 %   3.18 %   3.42 %   3.44 %   3.59 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   8,948     11,723     11,837     15,100     9,322  
Efficiency ratio (1)   54.12 %   51.46 %   57.79 %   52.63 %   43.77 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.25 %   1.11 %   1.42 %   1.41 %   1.88 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   9.24 %   8.40 %   10.35 %   10.80 %   14.06 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   16.00 %   14.87 %   18.19 %   19.49 %   25.52 %
YEAR-TO-DATE          
Financial Highlights - GAAP          
Net Income $ 201,897   $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119  
Diluted earnings per share   1.83     1.22     0.68     2.41     1.94  
Return on average assets   1.25 %   1.28 %   1.48 %   1.33 %   1.44 %
Return on average common equity   9.27 %   9.45 %   10.83 %   9.93 %   10.65 %
Return on tangible common equity   16.19 %   16.57 %   19.00 %   17.99 %   19.27 %
Net interest margin (FTE)   3.43 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.85 %   3.88 %
FTE adjustment   7,519     4,655     2,305     7,322     5,150  
Amortization of intangibles   10,144     6,782     3,413     11,805     8,535  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   7,493     5,010     2,521     8,720     6,304  
Average diluted shares outstanding   110,480,508     111,083,999     113,137,223     98,796,628     95,450,732  
Cash dividends declared per common share   0.51     0.34     0.17     0.64     0.48  
Financial Highlights - Core (non-GAAP)          
Core earnings (excludes non-core items) (1) $ 202,323   $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492  
Core diluted earnings per share (1)   1.83     1.21     0.65     2.73     2.08  
Core net interest margin (FTE) (2)   3.20 %   3.30 %   3.42 %   3.59 %   3.64 %
Accretable yield on acquired loans   32,508     23,560     11,837     41,244     26,144  
Efficiency ratio (1)   54.46 %   54.62 %   57.79 %   50.33 %   49.49 %
Core return on average assets (1)   1.26 %   1.26 %   1.42 %   1.51 %   1.55 %
Core return on average common equity (1)   9.29 %   9.31 %   10.35 %   11.25 %   11.42 %
Core return on tangible common equity (1)   16.22 %   16.33 %   18.19 %   20.31 %   20.62 %
END OF PERIOD          
Book value per share $ 26.98   $ 26.64   $ 26.11   $ 26.30   $ 26.36  
Tangible book value per share   16.07     15.79     15.22     15.89     15.73  
Shares outstanding   109,023,781     108,994,389     108,966,331     113,628,601     96,613,855  
Full-time equivalent employees   2,904     2,939     3,079     3,270     2,701  
Total number of financial centers   226     226     240     251     212  
           
(1) Core earnings exclude non-core items, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Excludes accretable yield adjustment on loans, which is a non-GAAP measurement. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           



Simmons First National Corporation         SFNC  
Consolidated - Reconciliation of Core Earnings (non-GAAP)      
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
Net Income $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   -     (2,204 )   (5,889 )   -     -  
Merger-related costs   902     1,830     1,068     24,831     2,556  
Early retirement program   2,346     493     -     -     177  
Branch right-sizing (net)   72     1,721     238     37     160  
Tax effect (1)   (867 )   (482 )   1,198     (6,503 )   (756 )
Net non-core items   2,453     1,358     (3,385 )   18,365     2,137  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 68,338   $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963  
           
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.60   $ 0.54   $ 0.68   $ 0.49   $ 0.84  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   -     (0.02 )   (0.05 )   -     -  
Merger-related costs   0.01     0.02     0.01     0.23     0.04  
Early retirement program   0.02     -     -     -     -  
Branch right-sizing (net)   -     0.02     -     -     -  
Tax effect (1)   -     (0.01 )   0.01     (0.06 )   (0.01 )
Net non-core items   0.03     0.01     (0.03 )   0.17     0.03  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.63   $ 0.55   $ 0.65   $ 0.66   $ 0.87  
           
           
YEAR-TO-DATE          
Net Income $ 201,897   $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (8,093 )   (8,093 )   (5,889 )   -     -  
Merger-related costs   3,800     2,898     1,068     36,379     11,548  
Early retirement program   2,839     493     -     3,464     3,464  
Branch right-sizing (net)   2,031     1,959     238     3,129     3,092  
Tax effect (1)   (151 )   716     1,198     (11,234 )   (4,731 )
Net non-core items   426     (2,027 )   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373  
Core earnings (non-GAAP) $ 202,323   $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492  
           
           
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.83   $ 1.22   $ 0.68   $ 2.41   $ 1.94  
Non-core items          
Gain on sale of branches   (0.07 )   (0.07 )   (0.05 )   -     -  
Merger-related costs   0.03     0.03     0.01     0.37     0.12  
Early retirement program   0.02     -     -     0.03     0.04  
Branch right-sizing (net)   0.02     0.02     -     0.03     0.03  
Tax effect (1)   -     0.01     0.01     (0.11 )   (0.05 )
Net non-core items   -     (0.01 )   (0.03 )   0.32     0.14  
Core diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.83   $ 1.21   $ 0.65   $ 2.73   $ 2.08  
           
           
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.          
           
Reconciliation of Selected Non-Core Non-Interest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)  
           
QUARTER-TO-DATE          
   Other income $ 5,380   $ 9,809   $ 12,801   $ 7,073   $ 44,721  
Non-core items (1)   (370 )   (2,204 )   (5,889 )   -     -  
   Core other income (non-GAAP) $ 5,010   $ 7,605   $ 6,912   $ 7,073   $ 44,721  
                           
   Non-interest expense $ 118,949   $ 117,598   $ 128,813   $ 142,095   $ 106,865  
Non-core items (1)   (3,690 )   (4,044 )   (1,306 )   (24,868 )   (2,893 )
   Core non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 115,259   $ 113,554   $ 127,507   $ 117,227   $ 103,972  
           
           
   Salaries and employee benefits $ 61,144   $ 57,644   $ 67,924   $ 63,235   $ 52,065  
Non-core items (1)   (2,448 )   (493 )   -     -     (176 )
   Core salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP) $ 58,696   $ 57,151   $ 67,924   $ 63,235   $ 51,889  
           
           
   Merger related costs $ 902   $ 1,830   $ 1,068   $ 24,831   $ 2,556  
Non-core items (1)   (902 )   (1,830 )   (1,068 )   (24,831 )   (2,556 )
   Core merger related costs (non-GAAP) $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
           
           
   Other operating expenses $ 38,179   $ 39,651   $ 41,788   $ 38,044   $ 37,881  
Non-core items (1)   (11 )   (1,662 )   (212 )   (4 )   (90 )
   Core other operating expenses (non-GAAP) $ 38,168   $ 37,989   $ 41,576   $ 38,040   $ 37,791  
           
           
(1) Non-core items include gain on sale of branches, merger related costs, early retirement program expenses and branch right sizing costs.
           



Simmons First National Corporation           SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period      
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands, except per share data)          
           
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets  
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,941,474   $ 2,903,936   $ 2,844,633   $ 2,988,157   $ 2,547,071  
Intangible assets:          
   Goodwill   (1,075,305 )   (1,064,765 )   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )
   Other intangible assets   (114,460 )   (117,823 )   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )
Total intangibles   (1,189,765 )   (1,182,588 )   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,751,709   $ 1,721,348   $ 1,657,982   $ 1,805,297   $ 1,519,274  
           
           
Total assets $ 21,437,395   $ 21,903,684   $ 20,841,352   $ 21,259,143   $ 17,758,511  
Intangible assets:          
   Goodwill   (1,075,305 )   (1,064,765 )   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )
   Other intangible assets   (114,460 )   (117,823 )   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )
Total intangibles   (1,189,765 )   (1,182,588 )   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )
Tangible assets $ 20,247,630   $ 20,721,096   $ 19,654,701   $ 20,076,283   $ 16,730,714  
           
           
Paycheck protection program ("PPP") loans   (970,488 )   (963,712 )      
Total assets less PPP loans $ 20,466,907   $ 20,939,972            
Tangible assets less PPP loans $ 19,277,142   $ 19,757,384            
           
           
Ratio of equity to assets   13.72 %   13.26 %   13.65 %   14.06 %   14.34 %
                   
Ratio of equity to assets less PPP loans   14.38 %   13.87 %      
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.65 %   8.31 %   8.44 %   8.99 %   9.08 %
                   
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets less PPP loans   9.09 %   8.71 %      
           
           
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share          
           
Total common stockholders' equity $ 2,941,474   $ 2,903,936   $ 2,844,633   $ 2,988,157   $ 2,547,071  
Intangible assets:          
   Goodwill   (1,075,305 )   (1,064,765 )   (1,064,978 )   (1,055,520 )   (926,648 )
   Other intangible assets   (114,460 )   (117,823 )   (121,673 )   (127,340 )   (101,149 )
Total intangibles   (1,189,765 )   (1,182,588 )   (1,186,651 )   (1,182,860 )   (1,027,797 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,751,709   $ 1,721,348   $ 1,657,982   $ 1,805,297   $ 1,519,274  
Shares of common stock outstanding   109,023,781     108,994,389     108,966,331     113,628,601     96,613,855  
Book value per common share $ 26.98   $ 26.64   $ 26.11   $ 26.30   $ 26.36  
Tangible book value per common share $ 16.07   $ 15.79   $ 15.22   $ 15.89   $ 15.73  
           
           
Calculation of Regulatory Tier 1 Leverage Ratio Less Average PPP Loans      
           
Total Tier 1 capital $ 1,868,173   $ 1,820,488        
           
           
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio $ 20,652,454   $ 20,742,824            
Average PPP loans   (967,152 )   (645,172 )      
Adjusted average assets less average PPP loans $ 19,685,302   $ 20,097,652            
           
           
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.05 %   8.78 %      
Tier 1 leverage ratio less average PPP loans   9.49 %   9.06 %      
 



Simmons First National Corporation           SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets          
           
Net income $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   2,453     1,358     (3,385 )   18,365     2,137  
Core earnings $ 68,338   $ 60,147   $ 73,838   $ 71,074   $ 83,963  
                               
Average total assets $ 21,765,321   $ 21,822,273   $ 20,920,223   $ 20,041,890   $ 17,720,598  
                               
Return on average assets   1.20 %   1.08 %   1.48 %   1.04 %   1.83 %
Core return on average assets   1.25 %   1.11 %   1.42 %   1.41 %   1.88 %
                               
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity          
           
Net income $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,483     2,489     2,521     2,416     2,176  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 68,368   $ 61,278   $ 79,744   $ 55,125   $ 84,002  
                               
Net non-core items, net of taxes   2,453     1,358     (3,385 )   18,365     2,137  
Core earnings   68,338     60,147     73,838     71,074     83,963  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   2,483     2,489     2,521     2,416     2,176  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 70,821   $ 62,636   $ 76,359   $ 73,490   $ 86,139  
                               
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,942,045   $ 2,879,337   $ 2,869,177   $ 2,611,143   $ 2,368,773  
Average intangible assets:                              
   Goodwill   (1,064,893 )   (1,064,955 )   (1,055,498 )   (997,004 )   (926,687 )
   Other intangibles   (116,385 )   (120,111 )   (125,746 )   (118,311 )   (103,028 )
Total average intangibles   (1,181,278 )   (1,185,066 )   (1,181,244 )   (1,115,315 )   (1,029,715 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,760,767   $ 1,694,271   $ 1,687,933   $ 1,495,828   $ 1,339,058  
                               
Return on average common equity   8.91 %   8.21 %   10.83 %   8.01 %   13.70 %
Return on tangible common equity   15.45 %   14.55 %   19.00 %   14.62 %   24.89 %
Core return on average common equity   9.24 %   8.40 %   10.35 %   10.80 %   14.06 %
Core return on tangible common equity   16.00 %   14.87 %   18.19 %   19.49 %   25.52 %
                               
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)          
           
Non-interest expense $ 118,949   $ 117,598   $ 128,813   $ 142,095   $ 106,865  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (3,690 )   (4,044 )   (1,306 )   (24,868 )   (2,893 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (600 )   (242 )   (319 )   (1,063 )   (1,057 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (3,362 )   (3,369 )   (3,413 )   (3,270 )   (2,947 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 111,297   $ 109,943   $ 123,775   $ 112,894   $ 99,968  
                               
Net-interest income $ 153,610   $ 163,681   $ 167,483   $ 167,066   $ 149,264  
Non-interest income   71,851     50,227     82,394     45,630     84,675  
Non-core non-interest income adjustment   (370 )   (2,204 )   (5,889 )   -     -  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   2,864     2,350     2,305     2,172     1,843  
Gain on sale of securities   (22,305 )   (390 )   (32,095 )   (377 )   (7,374 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 205,650   $ 213,664   $ 214,198   $ 214,491   $ 228,408  
                               
Efficiency ratio (1)   54.12 %   51.46 %   57.79 %   52.63 %   43.77 %
                               
           
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully
taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.  
           



Simmons First National Corporation           SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)    
For the Quarters Ended Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
(Unaudited)   2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin          
           
Net interest income $ 153,610   $ 163,681   $ 167,483   $ 167,066   $ 149,264  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   2,864     2,350     2,305     2,172     1,843  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   156,474     166,031     169,788     169,238     151,107  
                               
Total accretable yield   (8,948 )   (11,723 )   (11,837 )   (15,100 )   (9,322 )
Core net interest income $ 147,526   $ 154,308   $ 157,951   $ 154,138   $ 141,785  
                               
PPP loan and excess liquidity interest income   (6,131 ) $ (5,623 )      
Net interest income adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity $ 150,343   $ 160,408        
                   
Average earning assets $ 19,415,314   $ 19,517,475   $ 18,581,491   $ 17,753,004   $ 15,680,665  
Average PPP loan balance and excess liquidity   (2,359,928 )   (2,071,411 )                  
Average earning assets adjusted for PPL loans and liquidity $ 17,055,386   $ 17,446,064        
                   
Net interest margin   3.21 %   3.42 %   3.68 %   3.78 %   3.82 %
Core net interest margin   3.02 %   3.18 %   3.42 %   3.44 %   3.59 %
Net interest margin adjusted for PPP loans and liquidity   3.51 %   3.70 %                  
           
Calculation of Core Loan Yield          
           
Loan interest income (FTE) $ 163,379   $ 177,168   $ 187,566   $ 193,402   $ 179,971  
Total accretable yield   (8,948 )   (11,723 )   (11,837 )   (15,100 )   (9,322 )
Core loan interest income $ 154,431   $ 165,445   $ 175,729   $ 178,302   $ 170,649  
PPP loan interest income   (5,782 )   (3,733 )                  
Core loan interest income without PPP loans $ 148,649   $ 161,712        
                   
Average loan balance $ 14,315,014   $ 14,731,306   $ 14,548,853   $ 14,144,703   $ 13,053,540  
Average PPP loan balance   (967,152 ) $ (645,172 )                  
Average loan balance without PPP loans $ 13,347,862   $ 14,086,134        
                   
Core loan yield   4.29 %   4.52 %   4.86 %   5.00 %   5.19 %
Core loan yield without PPP loans   4.43 %   4.62 %      
                   
Calculation of Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision (PTPP) Earnings          
           
Net income available to common stockholders $ 65,885   $ 58,789   $ 77,223   $ 52,709   $ 81,826  
Provision for income taxes   17,633     15,593     20,694     12,976     23,275  
Provision for credit losses (including provision for unfunded commitments)   22,981     21,915     23,134     4,903     21,973  
(Gain) loss on sale of securities   (22,305 )   (390 )   (32,095 )   (377 )   (7,374 )
Net pre-tax non-core items   3,320     1,840     (4,583 )   24,868     2,893  
Pre-tax, pre-provision (PTPP) earnings $ 87,514   $ 97,747   $ 84,373   $ 95,079   $ 122,593  
                               



Simmons First National Corporation           SFNC  
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date      
For the Quarters Ended          
(Unaudited) Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sep 30
    2020     2020     2020     2019     2019  
($ in thousands)          
Calculation of Core Return on Average Assets          
           
Net income $ 201,897   $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119  
Net non-core items, net of taxes, adjustment   426     (2,027 )   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373  
Core earnings $ 202,323   $ 133,985   $ 73,838   $ 269,566   $ 198,492  
                               
Average total assets $ 21,503,564   $ 21,371,248   $ 20,920,223   $ 17,871,748   $ 17,140,419  
                               
Return on average assets   1.25 %   1.28 %   1.48 %   1.33 %   1.44 %
Core return on average assets   1.26 %   1.26 %   1.42 %   1.51 %   1.55 %
                               
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity          
           
Net income $ 201,897   $ 136,012   $ 77,223   $ 237,828   $ 185,119  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   7,493     5,010     2,521     8,720     6,304  
Total income available to common stockholders $ 209,390   $ 141,022   $ 79,744   $ 246,548   $ 191,423  
                               
Net non-core items, net of taxes   426     (2,027 )   (3,385 )   31,738     13,373  
Core earnings   202,323     133,985     73,838     269,566     198,492  
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes   7,493     5,010     2,521     8,720     6,304  
Total core income available to common stockholders $ 209,816   $ 138,995   $ 76,359   $ 278,286   $ 204,796  
                               
Average common stockholders' equity $ 2,910,366   $ 2,894,351   $ 2,869,177   $ 2,396,024   $ 2,323,530  
Average intangible assets:                              
   Goodwill   (1,061,793 )   (1,060,226 )   (1,055,498 )   (921,635 )   (896,236 )
   Other intangibles   (120,731 )   (122,928 )   (125,746 )   (104,000 )   (99,178 )
Total average intangibles   (1,182,524 )   (1,183,154 )   (1,181,244 )   (1,025,635 )   (995,414 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 1,727,842   $ 1,711,197   $ 1,687,933   $ 1,370,389   $ 1,328,116  
                               
Return on average common equity   9.27 %   9.45 %   10.83 %   9.93 %   10.65 %
Return on tangible common equity   16.19 %   16.57 %   19.00 %   17.99 %   19.27 %
Core return on average common equity   9.29 %   9.31 %   10.35 %   11.25 %   11.42 %
Core return on tangible common equity   16.22 %   16.33 %   18.19 %   20.31 %   20.62 %
                               
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio (1)          
           
Non-interest expense $ 365,360   $ 246,411   $ 128,813   $ 461,112   $ 319,017  
Non-core non-interest expense adjustment   (9,040 )   (5,350 )   (1,306 )   (42,972 )   (18,104 )
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment   (1,161 )   (561 )   (319 )   (3,282 )   (2,219 )
Amortization of intangibles adjustment   (10,144 )   (6,782 )   (3,413 )   (11,805 )   (8,535 )
Efficiency ratio numerator $ 345,015   $ 233,718   $ 123,775   $ 403,053   $ 290,159  
                               
Net-interest income $ 484,774   $ 331,164   $ 167,483   $ 601,753   $ 434,687  
Non-interest income   204,472     132,621     82,394     205,031     159,401  
Non-core non-interest income adjustment   (8,463 )   (8,093 )   (5,889 )   -     -  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   7,519     4,655     2,305     7,322     5,150  
Gain on sale of securities   (54,790 )   (32,485 )   (32,095 )   (13,314 )   (12,937 )
Efficiency ratio denominator $ 633,512   $ 427,862   $ 214,198   $ 800,792   $ 586,301  
                               
Efficiency ratio (1)   54.46 %   54.62 %   57.79 %   50.33 %   49.49 %
                               
           
Calculation of Core Net Interest Margin          
           
Net interest income $ 484,774   $ 331,164   $ 167,483   $ 601,753   $ 434,687  
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)   7,519     4,655     2,305     7,322     5,150  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income   492,293     335,819     169,788     609,075     439,837  
                               
           
Total accretable yield   (32,508 )   (23,560 )   (11,837 )   (41,244 )   (26,144 )
Core net interest income $ 459,785   $ 312,259   $ 157,951   $ 567,831   $ 413,693  
Average earning assets $ 19,172,318   $ 19,049,487   $ 18,581,491   $ 15,824,571   $ 15,174,671  
                               
           
Net interest margin   3.43 %   3.55 %   3.68 %   3.85 %   3.88 %
Core net interest margin   3.20 %   3.30 %   3.42 %   3.59 %   3.64 %
                               
           
Calculation of Core Loan Yield          
           
Loan interest income (FTE) $ 528,294   $ 364,915   $ 187,566   $ 710,935   $ 517,533  
Total accretable yield   (32,508 )   (23,560 )   (11,837 )   (41,244 )   (26,144 )
Core loan interest income $ 495,786   $ 341,355   $ 175,729   $ 669,691   $ 491,389  
Average loan balance $ 14,530,938   $ 14,640,082   $ 14,548,853   $ 12,938,013   $ 12,531,355  
                               
           
Core loan yield   4.56 %   4.69 %   4.86 %   5.18 %   5.24 %
                               
           
(1) Efficiency ratio is core non-interest expense before foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles as a percent of net interest income (fully
taxable equivalent) and non-interest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and non-core items.  
           

Simmons First National (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.09.20
Simmons First National Corporation Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call