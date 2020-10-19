 

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Size Worth USD 50.32 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 9.3% Emergen Research

- Growing awareness and social adoption of assisted reproductive technology are among the significant factors influencing the assisted reproductive technology market growth.

- Market Size – USD 24.62 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.3%, Market Trends –Surge in infertility rate

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Assisted Reproductive Technology Market is projected to be worth USD 50.32 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for assisted reproductive technology (ART) is experiencing rapid growth attributed to the surging popularity of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) (with or without Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)) and artificial insemination-intrauterine (AI-IUI), among other technologies. The growing prevalence of ovulation problems, a common cause of infertility in women with irregular or no periods, is a key factor boosting assisted reproductive technology market growth and accounts for around 25.0% of infertility cases in women across the globe.

A lack of awareness pertaining to fertility in people of the young generation and women opting for fertility treatments could increase fertility duration and, in due course, may need in-vitro fertilization, thereby fueling the demand for assisted reproductive technology. Infertility is a multi-faceted issue involving social, cultural, and economic implications, which may reach threatening extents in nations with having problems with demographics. According to statistics published by WHO, about 8.0-10.0% of couples are suffering from a certain type of infertility issue.

A significant cause of infertility in the worldwide population is sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), predominantly gonorrhea and chlamydia, which, in turn, would boost the growth of the assisted reproductive technology market. It may cause damage or scarring in the fallopian tubes and blockage and scarring of the reproductive structures (e.g., ejaculatory ducts), resulting in infertility.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/165

Key Highlights from The Report

  • In June 2020, Ferring Pharmaceuticals made an announcement about signing a two-year agreement with Igenomix for researching innovative disease mechanisms and target discovery in conditions associated with infertility and pregnancy, such as preeclampsia, for developing groundbreaking diagnostic and therapeutic approaches in catering to unmet demand.
  • Frozen non-donor eggs are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the period 2020-2027, owing to their established reliability and a higher success rate for pregnancy.
  • Artificial Insemination-Intrauterine doesn't require the removal of eggs from the body, and hence the procedure is far less invasive for the women who would conceive. Moreover, the process is cost-effective compared to IVF, as it doesn't require egg extraction/laboratory monitoring.
  • Factors such as well-resourced operating & surgical rooms, the presence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, higher purchasing power, and enhanced health coverage for healthcare services from various plans for private and group insurance, among others, are driving the demand for assisted reproductive technology in hospitals. However, a decreased adoption of the latest and innovative up-gradation is responsible for a lower market share.
  • Europe, led by France, Germany, and the U.K., contributed to the largest assisted reproductive technology market share in 2019 attributed to growing novelties in clinical practice and improved fertility treatment access in the region. Also, the region is the first to remove the 'experimental' tag on cryopreservation of eggs.
  • Key participants include Origio, Cryolab Ltd., Bloom IVF Center, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Cosmos Biomedical, Irvine Scientific, European Sperm Bank, Ovascience, Parallabs, and Microm UK Ltd., among others.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assistive-reproductive-technology-market

