 

Bombardier signs three-year services contract extension for Arriva CrossCountry in the UK

  • Contract extension reflects strong, long-standing relationships with Arriva
  • Bombardier to maintain Voyager and Super Voyager fleet for Arriva CrossCountry mainline services until 2023

BERLIN, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f6534cf2-a5c1-4ec6 ...

Global mobility solution provider Bombardier Transportation has announced today that it has signed a three-year extension to its Train Services Agreement (TSA) with Arriva CrossCountry, in the United Kingdom, with the option of a further extension of up to one year. Under the new agreement, which lasts from today until October 14, 2023, Bombardier will continue to maintain, overhaul, service and clean a fleet of 34 class 220 Voyagers and 24 class 221 Super Voyagers, owned by Beacon Rail at Bombardier’s Central Rivers depot in Staffordshire and at outstations across the CrossCountry network which stretches from Aberdeen in Scotland to Penzance in Cornwall, UK.

The three-year contract extension is valued at £248 million ($320 million US, €273 million euro).

Matt Byrne, President UK, Bombardier Transportation said, “We are delighted that we have reached agreement to maintain the Voyager and Super Voyager fleet for Arriva CrossCountry. This important contract extension is a reflection of our excellent relationship with Arriva, and the hard work and professionalism of our Central Rivers team who deliver day in, day out for Britain’s vitally important CrossCountry network.”

Tom Joyner, Managing Director, Arriva CrossCountry said, “We’re really pleased to continue our relationship with Bombardier to maintain our Voyager and Super Voyager fleet. The Voyagers are a key part of our fleet, operating across the length and breadth of Great Britain. As a long-distance operator of choice, we have a vital role to play in strengthening our connections between our towns and cities and look forward to working closely with Bombardier to deliver to our customers.”

Under the Train Services Agreement, maintenance, overhaul and cleaning of the class 220 and class 221 fleet will take place at Central Rivers depot, with heavy component maintenance taking place at Bombardier Crewe.

About Bombardier Transportation
Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier
With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors
For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Media relations, United Kingdom
Will Tanner 		Global media relations
press@rail.bombardier.com
+44 7768 031663  
will.tanner@rail.bombardier.com   
   
   

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.


