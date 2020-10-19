 

EQS-News PJSC Mechel : Mechel Signs Long-Term Coal Supply Contract with South Korea's STX Corporation

19.10.2020, 14:45  |  101   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: PJSC Mechel / Key word(s): Agreement
PJSC Mechel : Mechel Signs Long-Term Coal Supply Contract with South Korea's STX Corporation

19.10.2020 / 15:45 MSK
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MECHEL SIGNS LONG-TERM COAL SUPPLY CONTRACT
WITH SOUTH KOREA'S STX CORPORATION

 

Bar, Switzerland - 19 October 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports extending the year-long coal supply contract with STX Corporation, one of South Korea's major universal trading companies active in Asia Pacific.

According to the document, until December 2021 Mechel will supply STX Corporation with up to 1 million tonnes of products, including coking and thermal coal produced by Yakutugol Holding Company and Southern Kuzbass Coal Company. STX Corporation will provide funding for coal supply to Asia Pacific. The price will be determined based on the market situation.

Over the past year, Mechel has shipped a total of 800,000 tonnes of coal to STX Corporation as per the current contract.

"The coal market has begun recover after a difficult first half of the year. As several think-tanks have foretold, as demand is getting stronger, prices for coking coal (key product for Mechel's mining division) may go up by a quarter in the next year and a half. In this sense, 2021 will be indicative. By signing this agreement, we have begun preparing for the next year in advance, as the current situation calls for flexibility in one's sales policy and offering one's partners mutually acceptable cooperation aiming for a long-term outlook," Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov commented.

***

 

Mechel PAO

Ekaterina Videman

Tel: + 7 495 221 88 88

ekaterina.videman@mechel.com

***

 

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

