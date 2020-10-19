 

The Cohesive Companies Announces the Acquisition of Professional Construction Strategies Group Ltd. (PCSG)

The Cohesive Companies, a digital integrator investment of the Acceleration Fund of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced its acquisition of Professional Construction Strategies Group Ltd, (PCSG). Founded in 2000 by Katherine Bew, chaired by Dr. Mark Bew MBE, and headquartered in Croydon, UK, PCSG has developed world-leading methodologies, talent, and experience in advisory services to built-environment owners for transformative benefits in going digital, advancing BIM and GIS through infrastructure digital twins. Now within The Cohesive Companies, the organization can dramatically grow its advisory scope (already at over 50 professionals), both in global scale and to reach all infrastructure sectors.

Dr. Mark Bew MBE, Chairman of PCSG (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Bentley, Bentley Systems’ CEO, said, “Mark Bew’s visionary thinking about the potential of BIM advancement through digital twins has spearheaded the UK’s world leadership in digital ambitions for infrastructure, and has also inspired us at Bentley Systems. We recognize that owner-operators need advisory services to guide their transformations to digital workflows – and that all of us in their ecosystem benefit from expert consultancy services propagating best practices in digital twin adoption.

“Accordingly, we’re determined to catalyze the market development of digital integrators through our Cohesive portfolio developments. As so many sector-leading infrastructure owners have strongly endorsed the PCSG team and their results, the opportunity for Cohesive to join forces with Mark and Katherine Bew to globalize their work is fortuitous.”

Noah Eckhouse, The Cohesive Companies’ CEO, said, “We are pleased to welcome Mark and Katherine and the entire PCSG team into The Cohesive Companies. Our sole mission as an autonomous digital integrator consultancy is to support owner-operators and their supply chains in going digital, contributing to great outcomes for our clients independent of their investment choices among technology vendors. From iTwins to Maximo, from cloud to mobile, this leverages our uniquely cohesive digital twin expertise, beyond resourceful technology implementation, in change management, business process redesign, and – now expanded through PCSG’s leading advisory services – strategy consulting.”

