 

Quotient Limited to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

JERSEY, Channel Islands, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2020 will be released before market open on Monday, Nov 2, 2020.

Quotient will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter financial results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Participants may access the call by dialing 1-877-407-0784 in the U.S. or 1-201-689-8560 outside the U.S. The access code is 13712034. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at www.quotientbd.com.

A replay of this conference call will be available through November 9, 2020 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 outside the U.S. The replay access code is 13712034.

About Quotient Limited

Building on over 30 years of experience in transfusion diagnostics, Quotient is a commercial-stage diagnostics company committed to delivering solutions that reshape the way diagnostics is practiced. MosaiQ, Quotient’s proprietary multiplex microarray technology, offers the world’s first fully automated, consolidated testing platform, allowing for multiple tests across different modalities. MosaiQ is designed to be a game-changing solution, which Quotient believes will increase efficiencies, improve clinical practice, deliver significant workflow improvements, and operational cost savings to laboratories around the world. A serological test was developed in April 2020 in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody Microarray is CE marked and is the subject of an Emergency Use Authorization issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The COVID-19 antibody test is available for distribution in the U.S., the EU, the UK and Switzerland. Quotient's operations are based in Eysins, Switzerland, Edinburgh, Scotland and Newtown, Pennsylvania.

Contact: Peter Buhler, Chief Financial Officer, IR@quotientbd.com; +41 22 545 52 26


Quotient Limited Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for MosaiQ COVID-19 Antibody test