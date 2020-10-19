PCTEL Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release

PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2020. An earnings conference call will follow the release at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. David Neumann, PCTEL’s CEO, and Kevin McGowan, Vice President and CFO, will be on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing (888) 669-0687 (United States/Canada) or (862) 298-0702 (International). The call will also be webcast at https://investor.pctel.com/news-events/webcasts-events . A replay will be available for two weeks after the call on the website listed above, or by calling (877) 481-4010 (United States/Canada), or (919) 882-2331 (International), passcode: 38214.