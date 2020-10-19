 

Beroni Group Announces Successful Completion of SARS-CoV-2 Pseudovirus Neutralization Assay for Treatment of COVID-19

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:53  |  44   |   |   

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an Australia-based diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise, today announces successful completion of SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus neutralization assay in collaboration with GenScript Biotech Corporation (HKSE:1548) (“GenScript”), a leading global biotechnology company. The assay targets on coronavirus-specific nanobodies and tests affinity and efficacy to prevent the virus infection. 

On September 7, 2020, Beroni and Genscript performed an experiment to identify the most effective nanobodies. According to a recent paper published in Nature this September, nanobody-based therapy is an effective method that can be used to neutralize SARS-CoV-2 by blocking their entry into host cells mediated by an interaction between the spike glycoprotein and the angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) receptor. To protect host cells from SARS-CoV-2 infection, Beroni chose different types of nanobodies as neutralizing candidates to determine which nanobodies could block the entry of SARS-CoV-2 with highest efficacy.

Nanobodies are single-domain antibodies. Compared with common antibodies, nanobodies are much smaller. Beroni aims at developing coronavirus-specific nanobodies as a treatment of COVID-19, which can be targeted on lung by aerosolization, rather than by intravenous drug administration. In order to find the most appropriate nanobodies in the field of affinity and efficacy, 12 types of nanobodies were evaluated as samples in the experiment.

In this experiment, ACE2 overexpression cells were used as target cells. The positive control was with ACE2-Fc added and negative control was with virus only. The samples’ potency on neutralization were evaluated by performing SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus neutralization assay. Among the samples tested, one candidate nanobody demonstrated over 90% signal reduction against the pseudovirus. And another three candidate nanobodies achieved an approximate 50% inhabitation of pseudovirus infection. The results of the experiment show that positive control provided a significant neutralizing activity against the SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirus.

Seite 1 von 3
Beroni Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...