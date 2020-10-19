 

Millicom provides trading update

Luxembourg, October 19, 2020 – In conjunction with previously-announced proposed financing activities, Millicom International Cellular S.A. (“Millicom”) is providing the following trading update:

  • Millicom’s operating and financial performance was severely impacted by COVID-19 beginning in mid-March 2020;
  • actual results for second quarter 2020 reflected weak performance in April and May, followed by slightly improved performance in June;
  • the improved trend that began in June has continued throughout the third quarter, with most business lines and most countries experiencing better performance in the third quarter as compared to the second quarter of 2020, although key indicators generally remained meaningfully below pre-COVID levels.

Millicom will report its Q3 2020 results on October 30, 2020.

-END-

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director

+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com 		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270                                                                                                      investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Sr. Manager
Tel: +1-786-628-5303                                                                                                     investors@millicom.com

About Millicom
Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing highspeed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Regulatory Statement
This information was prior to this release inside information and is information that Millicom is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:55 CET on 19/10/2020.

 

