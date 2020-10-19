Culture Media Market to Hit the Highest Revenue Mark of $ 5,398.6 Million in the 2019-2027 Time Period - Exclusive Report [220 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a new report titled, "Culture Media Market, by Application (Cancer Research, Regenerative Medicine, Biopharmaceutical Research, Stem Cell Technologies, Drug Discovery, Others), Media type (Dehydrated Culture Media, Prepared Culture Media, Chromogenic Culture Media), End-user (Biotech & Pharmaceutical Industry, Academic Institute & Research Centers, Hospital & Diagnostic Centers, Others), Regional Analysis (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".

The culture media market will grow in the forecast period. The prepared culture media segment will be the most lucrative. The cancer research segment will garner the highest revenue and North America region will gain the highest profits.

The Culture Media Market stood at a healthy market size of $ 2,975.6 million in 2019 and is estimated to beat the $ 5,398 million mark by 2027 with a significant CAGR of 7.7%, according to the report published by Research Dive.

Regional Analysis

The North America Culture Media Market will produce maximum profits in the estimated time period. The market share of the culture media elevated drastically in the year 2019 and will continue to incline in the forecast period. The rise in rampant incurable diseases has shifted the focus of companies on innovations and biologics for countering such incurable diseases. These factors are harnessing the market growth in this region.

Impact of Covid-19 on the Culture Media Market

The culture media market has been affected worldwide due to the onset of coronavirus disease. Government regulations' pertaining to curb the virus have impacted the staff of the pharmaceutical industries gravely. This has hampered the functioning of biopharmaceutical industries and disrupted the supply chain as well. Moreover, disruptions in logistics have affected the prices of the raw materials, eventually affecting the market as a whole quite drastically.

Culture media is used for growing microorganisms or cells that aid in vaccine production. The demand for a vaccine to counter the Covid-19 outbreak will enhance the culture media market in the pandemic period.