ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2020 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results for the quarter.