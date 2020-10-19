 

ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced that it will publish financial results for the third quarter 2020 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, November 9, 2020. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results for the quarter.

What:

 

 

ZoomInfo Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

 

Monday, November 9, 2020

Time:

 

 

4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT

Live webcast:

 

 

https://ir.zoominfo.com/

Live Call:

 

 

+1-833-519-1261 (U.S.)

 

 

 

+ 1-914-800-3834 (International)

Conference ID:

 

 

9271597

Following the conference call, an archived webcast of the call will be available for one year on ZoomInfo’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of contacts. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
ZoomInfo Wins Three Comparably Awards for Company Culture Excellence
15.10.20
ZoomInfo Acquires Clickagy to Deliver Streaming Intent Data
13.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference
12.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Past Marketing Mistakes with SEMpdx
08.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
06.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
30.09.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Go-To-Market Mistakes at TOPO Virtual Summit
24.09.20
ZoomInfo Earns 19 Top Placements in G2’s 2020 Fall Grid Reports
23.09.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Host Session on Decision-Making for SaaS Leaders at 2020 Ascent Conference