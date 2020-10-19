 

Entravision’s Shoboy Show Now Syndicated in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced today that the Shoboy Show hosted by Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo is now being syndicated in Albuquerque, New Mexico on KJFA-AM/FM.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005029/en/

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo (Photo: Entravision Communications Corporation)

Edgar “Shoboy” Sotelo (Photo: Entravision Communications Corporation)

The Shoboy Show is a feel-good entertainment experience that’s real, relatable and fun. The morning show, which is featured on Entravision’s Fuego Hot Hit stations, targets young adults that prefer entertainment in English with a Latin twist. The Shoboy Show previously launched in McAllen, TX (KKPS 99.5 FM), Sacramento, CA (KHHM 103.5 FM) and Stockton-Modesto, CA (KCVR 98.9 FM) on August 25th. Entravision has entered into an exclusive network sales agreement to represent the Shoboy Show nationally on a network basis.

WHEN: Monday – Friday from 6AM to 10AM MT; as of October 12, 2020

WHERE: Fuego 102.9 (KJFA-AM/FM)

This marks the beginning of a top nationwide show for the Latin Urban format,” said Nestor ‘Pato’ Rocha, Entravision’s VP of Audio Programming. “With the success and excitement the Shoboy Show is creating, we expect it to continue its positive momentum of expanding into other markets which will create new opportunities for our network clients.”

“Fuego 102.9 welcomes the Shoboy Show to New Mexico! I am very proud that Edgar’s talent is now part of our AGM familia. The show will definitely bring a lot of fun, excitement and engagement to our listeners. It’s a strong representation of the market and has proven to be a perfect fit,” said Rene Leon, Program Director Fuego 102.9.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 49 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting, and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

