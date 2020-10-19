The report was generated based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have purchased, implemented and used New Relic’s observability platform, including:

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the observability platform company, announced today it was named a Customers’ Choice in the 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring [1]. New Relic tied for the highest overall rating of 4.7 out of 5 among the vendors awarded the Customers’ Choice distinction. New Relic’s recommendation rating of 91 percent is a significant vote of confidence from its global customer base.

“New Relic is a fantastic platform, enabling us to monitor and alert our complex environment, enabling "single pane of glass" visualizations of usage and performance. Much better than previously implemented platforms."- IT Manager - DevOps/Cloud/Operations in the Healthcare Industry

"Imagine spending less time on-call but balance this one with optimizing customer experience by quick troubleshoot incidents.” - Business Technology Executive in the Services Industry

"New Relic helped me identify many issues such as null objects, slowest transactions, slowest queries etc. and by looking at in-depth queries and stack traces I was able to double the speed of my company’s website which made me the employee of the month." - Sr. Full Stack Web Developer Associate in the Education Industry

“You don't need to be a monitoring guru for doing advanced instrumentation and monitoring on complex-distributed applications. New Relic helped me with the troubleshooting and detection of a memory leak on a business-critical application that was costing us around $10K a month.” - DevOps Engineer in the Services Industry

"New Relic has always provided the transparency we wanted to achieve in every system we build. We have now become dependent on it so much that not even a day could pass without New Relic's monitoring in place for us." - Senior Software Engineer in the Services Industry

According to the report, “Gartner defines Application Performance Monitoring Suites as one or more software and/or hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions: (1) Digital experience monitoring (DEM) (2) Application discovery, tracing and diagnostics (ADTD) (3) Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for applications. Gartner continues to include DEM and AIOps for applications as components of our APM suite evaluations, while also evaluating them as separate markets.” To learn more about this definition, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/apm.

[1] Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring, Peer Contributors, October 2020

About Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

The reviews that contributed to New Relic’s recognition and other information provided through third-party websites herein are the opinions of select customers and New Relic does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy or completeness of such information.

About New Relic

The world’s best engineering teams rely on New Relic to visualize, analyze and troubleshoot their software. New Relic One is the most powerful cloud-based observability platform built to help companies create more perfect software. Learn why customers trust New Relic for improved uptime and performance, greater scale and efficiency, and accelerated time to market at newrelic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005134/en/