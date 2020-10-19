Ping Identity Named as Denver Top Workplace, CEO Named as Most Admired CEO

“At Ping, we’ve committed to establishing a supportive and inclusive workplace that provides work-life balance, extended wellness/childcare options and is a safe environment for professional and personal growth,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder, Ping Identity. “We‘re nothing without our people and recognize that our team is responsible for our growth and success. As we continue our mission to protect identities for the world’s largest enterprises, we're putting people, culture and values first.”

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has been named as a Top Workplace by the Denver Post while Chief Executive Officer and Founder Andre Durand was honored as a Most Admired CEO by The Denver Business Journal. These corporate recognitions from local business organizations come on the heels of a year of significant growth for the company, including the acquisition of personal identity startup, ShoCard and launch of PingOne Services offerings.

The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces list spotlights organizations where talent feels valued and strong workplace cultures are fostered. The list is based solely on employee feedback, aggregated via an engagement survey. Ping Identity is a six-time recipient of this honor recognizing employee satisfaction and engagement.

The Denver Business Journal honors CEOs who serve as innovators, standard-bearers, role models and exceptional leaders within their organization and communities. Andre was selected based on his contributions to company success, civic engagement and career achievement. In addition to leading a public company, Andre is engaged with Denver’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in Denver Juvenile Court.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Andre was acknowledged for cultivating an employee-first culture since Ping Identity’s inception. Andre believes employees are at the core of every business, and when they feel supported, they are able to do their best work and in turn provide superior service to customers. Andre will be recognized for his commitment to workplace wellness and philanthropy during a virtual ceremony on November 12, 2020.

