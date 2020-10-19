 

Ping Identity Named as Denver Top Workplace, CEO Named as Most Admired CEO

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

Ping Identity (NYSE: PING), the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, has been named as a Top Workplace by the Denver Post while Chief Executive Officer and Founder Andre Durand was honored as a Most Admired CEO by The Denver Business Journal. These corporate recognitions from local business organizations come on the heels of a year of significant growth for the company, including the acquisition of personal identity startup, ShoCard and launch of PingOne Services offerings.

“At Ping, we’ve committed to establishing a supportive and inclusive workplace that provides work-life balance, extended wellness/childcare options and is a safe environment for professional and personal growth,” said Andre Durand, CEO and founder, Ping Identity. “We‘re nothing without our people and recognize that our team is responsible for our growth and success. As we continue our mission to protect identities for the world’s largest enterprises, we're putting people, culture and values first.”

The Denver Post’s Top Workplaces list spotlights organizations where talent feels valued and strong workplace cultures are fostered. The list is based solely on employee feedback, aggregated via an engagement survey. Ping Identity is a six-time recipient of this honor recognizing employee satisfaction and engagement.

The Denver Business Journal honors CEOs who serve as innovators, standard-bearers, role models and exceptional leaders within their organization and communities. Andre was selected based on his contributions to company success, civic engagement and career achievement. In addition to leading a public company, Andre is engaged with Denver’s Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program, which advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in Denver Juvenile Court.

In addition to his philanthropic work, Andre was acknowledged for cultivating an employee-first culture since Ping Identity’s inception. Andre believes employees are at the core of every business, and when they feel supported, they are able to do their best work and in turn provide superior service to customers. Andre will be recognized for his commitment to workplace wellness and philanthropy during a virtual ceremony on November 12, 2020.

Interested in becoming a part of the Ping Identity team? Check out our career page — we’re hiring.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity is the Intelligent Identity solution for the enterprise. We enable companies to achieve Zero Trust identity-defined security and more personalized, streamlined user experiences. The Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, SaaS and on-premises applications across the hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100 choose us for our identity expertise, open standards, and partnerships with companies including Microsoft and Amazon. We provide flexible identity solutions that accelerate digital business initiatives, delight customers, and secure the enterprise through multi-factor authentication, single sign-on, access management, intelligent API security, directory, and data governance capabilities. For more information, visit www.pingidentity.com.

Follow Us on Twitter: @PingIdentity
Join us on LinkedIn: Ping Identity
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: PingIdentityTV
Like Us on Facebook: PingIdentityPage

Ping Identity Holding Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Ping Identity Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
08.10.20
Ping Identity bringt neue Cloud-Dienste auf den Markt, die fortschrittliches Risikomanagement und Authentifizierung für das Unternehmen ermöglichen
08.10.20
Ping Identity erwirbt den Personal Identity Leader ShoCard, um den Datenschutz zu revolutionieren, Kundeninteraktionen zu optimieren und Benutzern die Kontrolle über ihre Identität zu geben
08.10.20
Ping Identity gibt die Gewinner der Identity Excellence Awards 2020 bekannt
07.10.20
Ping Identity Acquires Personal Identity Leader ShoCard to Revolutionize Privacy, Streamline Customer Interactions and Put Users in Control of their Identity
07.10.20
Ping Identity Launches New Cloud Services Enabling Advanced Risk Management and Authentication for the Enterprise
07.10.20
Ping Identity Announces Winners of the 2020 Identity Excellence Awards
23.09.20
Ping Identity Announces Finalists for 2020 Identity Excellence Awards

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.07.20
1
Ping - Cybersecurity für Unternehmen