 

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives $1.0 Million Satellite Ground Station Equipment Order from Africa’s Largest Mobile Network Operator

October 19, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that during its first quarter of fiscal 2021, its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data Corp., which is part of Comtech's Commercial Solutions segment, received a $1.0 million order for satellite ground station equipment from the largest telecommunications company in Africa.

The order specified the Heights Networking Platform and complementary Block Up Converters. The Mobile Network Operator (“MNO”) will leverage the efficiencies provided by the Heights Networking Platform to enhance and improve its mobile backhaul capabilities and to launch additional enterprise services.

The Heights Networking Platform is engineered to elevate services with unparalleled horsepower, efficiency and intelligence. It combines Comtech EF Data’s most efficient waveforms, Heights Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”), header and payload compression engines, WAN & GTP optimization, multi-tier Quality of Service (“QoS”), along with bi-directional Adaptive Coding & Modulation (“ACM”) capability to provide the highest user throughput, highest availability, and lowest latency and jitter available in the industry.

“It’s an honor for Comtech to have been selected by the largest MNO in Africa to upgrade and enhance its network,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This MNO’s decision to introduce new services for both mobile backhaul and enterprises using the full Heights Networking Platform suite is a testament to our investment in a multi-service platform capable of running point-to-multipoint and SCPC services under one common family of products.”

Comtech EF Data Corp. is a leading supplier of communications equipment with a focus on satellite bandwidth efficiency and link optimization. The high-performance satellite communications ground equipment is deployed globally to support mission-critical and demanding applications for government, mobile backhaul, premium enterprise and mobility. Service providers, satellite operators, governments and commercial users wanting to optimize communications, increase throughput and delight customers, are leveraging the performance and flexibility of the Comtech brand. The solutions are facilitating fixed and mobile networks in 160+ countries and across every ocean. For more information, visit www.comtechefdata.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

