 

Bentley Systems announces Executive Appointments of Nicholas Cumins (Chief Product Officer), Katriona Lord-Levins (Chief Success Officer), and Chris Bradshaw (Chief Marketing Officer)

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  32   |   |   

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today, following the initial public offering of its stock on September 23, the company’s successful recruitment for three significant operating positions. All three new executives are presently in place.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005179/en/

Nicholas Cumins, Chief Product Officer, Bentley Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Nicholas Cumins, Chief Product Officer, Bentley Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Bentley said, “While Bentley Systems accomplished much throughout our 36 years of growth as a privately-held company, and I am proud of our executive talent depth, we obviously could not internally develop public company experience. The principal purpose of our IPO last month was to assure market liquidity for our colleagues, and especially executive shareholders, in advance of many anticipated retirements. In turn, for the executive opportunities accordingly created, our new higher profile as a public company serves to help attract world-class talent from top public technology companies.

“I enthusiastically welcome Nicholas Cumins, Kat Lord-Levins, and Chris Bradshaw to share their energy, wisdom, and especially their lessons learned within public companies. And on his retirement after 26 years, I particularly thank and congratulate Bhupinder Singh, truly a 'foundation pillar' of Bentley Systems!”

Chief Product Officer: Nicholas Cumins

Nicholas Cumins (based in Munich, Germany) reports to Greg Bentley, CEO. He succeeds Bhupinder Singh, who has retired.

Nicholas leads the product organization, responsible for the definition, development, and adoption of Bentley’s software solutions for advancing infrastructure. He has over 20 years of product leadership experience with established and startup companies in multiple software industries. Prior to joining Bentley, Nicholas served as general manager of SAP Marketing Cloud, a comprehensive marketing automation platform. He also served as chief product officer of Scytl, a platform for online voting, in Barcelona, and senior vice president of product with OpenX, a pioneer in programmatic advertising, in Los Angeles. Before OpenX, Nicholas had already served in a variety of senior roles at SAP, including product management, corporate strategy, and business development in the United States, Germany, and France. He earned master’s degrees in law and in business from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University.

Seite 1 von 2
Bentley Systems Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:45 Uhr
The Cohesive Companies Announces the Acquisition of Professional Construction Strategies Group Ltd. (PCSG)