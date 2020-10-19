Bentley Systems announces Executive Appointments of Nicholas Cumins (Chief Product Officer), Katriona Lord-Levins (Chief Success Officer), and Chris Bradshaw (Chief Marketing Officer)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced today, following the initial public offering of its stock on September 23, the company’s successful recruitment for three significant operating positions. All three new executives are presently in place.

Nicholas Cumins, Chief Product Officer, Bentley Systems (Photo: Business Wire)

Greg Bentley said, “While Bentley Systems accomplished much throughout our 36 years of growth as a privately-held company, and I am proud of our executive talent depth, we obviously could not internally develop public company experience. The principal purpose of our IPO last month was to assure market liquidity for our colleagues, and especially executive shareholders, in advance of many anticipated retirements. In turn, for the executive opportunities accordingly created, our new higher profile as a public company serves to help attract world-class talent from top public technology companies.

“I enthusiastically welcome Nicholas Cumins, Kat Lord-Levins, and Chris Bradshaw to share their energy, wisdom, and especially their lessons learned within public companies. And on his retirement after 26 years, I particularly thank and congratulate Bhupinder Singh, truly a 'foundation pillar' of Bentley Systems!”

Chief Product Officer: Nicholas Cumins

Nicholas Cumins (based in Munich, Germany) reports to Greg Bentley, CEO. He succeeds Bhupinder Singh, who has retired.

Nicholas leads the product organization, responsible for the definition, development, and adoption of Bentley’s software solutions for advancing infrastructure. He has over 20 years of product leadership experience with established and startup companies in multiple software industries. Prior to joining Bentley, Nicholas served as general manager of SAP Marketing Cloud, a comprehensive marketing automation platform. He also served as chief product officer of Scytl, a platform for online voting, in Barcelona, and senior vice president of product with OpenX, a pioneer in programmatic advertising, in Los Angeles. Before OpenX, Nicholas had already served in a variety of senior roles at SAP, including product management, corporate strategy, and business development in the United States, Germany, and France. He earned master’s degrees in law and in business from Paris II Panthéon-Assas University.