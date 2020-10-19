 

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Updates Revenue Growth from 100% to 133% for Periods Ending Q3 vs Q1

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  16   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), is pleased to update guidance issued August 3, 2020 for its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD). As stated in the 8/3/20 guidance the company expected to outperform the 100% increase in recurring monthly revenue when comparing revenue and contracts from the end of Q3 to the end of Q1. The company now revises this number up from an increase of 100% recurring monthly sales to an increase of 133% recurring monthly sales based on orders in hand. This number is exclusive of the sale of a unit for an additional $32,100.

“I’m pleased with how we are accelerating our momentum as these results indicate,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and president of RAD. “We’re working hard to deliver additional units to satisfy increasing demand from our customers and grow our revenue. As such, we have hired two additional production team members in California and are looking to expand our manufacturing capacity for our stationary products, and for an assembly facility for the mobile ROAMEO units in 2021. I am, however, unsure if we will have everything deployed by end of quarter.”

The company remarked that the sales funnel continues to grow and it is foreseeable that the Q3 ending sales plus contracts number may exceed the 133% growth noted in this press release. Furthermore the company noted that only one contracted ROAMEO is included in these numbers.

The company may post important information about its subsidiaries RAD-M and RAD on the websites www.radroameo.com and www.roboticassistancedevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz).

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results