ZoomInfo Wins Three Comparably Awards for Company Culture Excellence

In considering nearly 60,000 companies for its Best Places to Work Awards, Comparably ranked ZoomInfo inside the top 25 on the 2020 Happiest Employees list for large companies, placing it just ahead of Costco, Starbucks, and Facebook. ZoomInfo was also named to the large company lists for Best Compensation and Best Perks & Benefits .

“Given the challenges of 2020, we have taken extra steps to ensure the well-being of our employees, both physically and mentally,” said Alyssa Lahar, ZoomInfo’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “In order for us to exceed the aggressive goals we routinely set as a company, it’s imperative we search for every way possible to ensure we’re attracting the best talent to ZoomInfo.”

A workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (September 27, 2019 – September 27, 2020).

"The ideal workplaces provide a combination of factors that contribute to the overall happiness of employees, from great pay, perks, and benefits to a positive environment to thrive in," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "ZoomInfo's top-notch ratings in multiple categories is a testament to the company's commitment to its employees, and we're thrilled to recognize them as among the best of the best."

