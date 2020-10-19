 

ZoomInfo Wins Three Comparably Awards for Company Culture Excellence

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  29   |   |   

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI), a global leader in go-to-market intelligence solutions, today announced it has won three Comparably Awards for company culture excellence.

In considering nearly 60,000 companies for its Best Places to Work Awards, Comparably ranked ZoomInfo inside the top 25 on the 2020 Happiest Employees list for large companies, placing it just ahead of Costco, Starbucks, and Facebook. ZoomInfo was also named to the large company lists for Best Compensation and Best Perks & Benefits.

“Given the challenges of 2020, we have taken extra steps to ensure the well-being of our employees, both physically and mentally,” said Alyssa Lahar, ZoomInfo’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “In order for us to exceed the aggressive goals we routinely set as a company, it’s imperative we search for every way possible to ensure we’re attracting the best talent to ZoomInfo.”

A workplace culture and compensation monitoring site, Comparably evaluates companies based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (September 27, 2019 – September 27, 2020).

"The ideal workplaces provide a combination of factors that contribute to the overall happiness of employees, from great pay, perks, and benefits to a positive environment to thrive in," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "ZoomInfo's top-notch ratings in multiple categories is a testament to the company's commitment to its employees, and we're thrilled to recognize them as among the best of the best."

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards. To learn more about career opportunities at ZoomInfo, please visit www.zoominfo.com/about/careers.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (Nasdaq: ZI) is a Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution for more than 15,000 companies worldwide. The ZoomInfo platform empowers business-to-business sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals to hit their number by pairing best-in-class technology with unrivaled data coverage, accuracy, and depth of company and contact information. With integrations embedded into workflows and technology stacks, including the leading CRM, Sales Engagement, Marketing Automation, and Talent Management applications, ZoomInfo drives more predictable, accelerated, and sustainable growth for its customers. For more information about our leading Go-To-Market Intelligence Solution, and how it helps sales, marketing, and recruiting professionals, please visit www.zoominfo.com.

ZoomInfo Technologies Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:00 Uhr
ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2020 on November 9, 2020
15.10.20
ZoomInfo Acquires Clickagy to Deliver Streaming Intent Data
13.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Speak About Outbound Sales and Marketing Strategy in Europe at 2020 SaaStock EMEA Conference
12.10.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Past Marketing Mistakes with SEMpdx
08.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
06.10.20
ZoomInfo Vice President of Customer Success Dominic Constandi to Present at 2020 ChurnZero BIG RYG Conference
30.09.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Share Go-To-Market Mistakes at TOPO Virtual Summit
24.09.20
ZoomInfo Earns 19 Top Placements in G2’s 2020 Fall Grid Reports
23.09.20
ZoomInfo Founder and CEO Henry Schuck to Host Session on Decision-Making for SaaS Leaders at 2020 Ascent Conference