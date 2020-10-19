Rayonier Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that the Company’s board of directors has declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2020.

The Company also announced today, that the Company’s board of directors, in its capacity as the board of directors of the general partner of Rayonier, L.P., has declared a fourth quarter cash distribution of $0.27 per limited partnership unit. The cash distribution is payable on December 31, 2020 to holders of record on December 17, 2020.