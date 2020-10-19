 

Royalty Pharma to Announce Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 11, 2020

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royalty Pharma (Nasdaq: RPRX) today announced that it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 before the U.S. financial markets open. The company will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day.

Conference Call Information

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialling (833) 519-1253, or for international callers by dialling (914) 800-3826. The passcode to access the conference call is 8067315.

A live webcast may be accessed from the “Investors” page of the company’s website at https://www.royaltypharma.com/investors/news-and-events/events. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the company's website for at least 30 days.

About Royalty Pharma

Founded in 1996, Royalty Pharma is the largest buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a leading funder of innovation across the biopharmaceutical industry, collaborating with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits through small and mid-cap biotechnology companies to leading global pharmaceutical companies. Royalty Pharma has assembled a portfolio of royalties which entitles it to payments based directly on the top-line sales of many of the industry’s leading therapies. Royalty Pharma funds innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry both directly and indirectly - directly when it partners with companies to co-fund late-stage clinical trials and new product launches in exchange for future royalties, and indirectly when it acquires existing royalties from the original innovators. Royalty Pharma’s current portfolio includes royalties on more than 45 commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta, and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and three development-stage product candidates.

