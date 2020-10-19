 

Juniper Networks Announces Intent to Acquire 128 Technology – Accelerating the Industry Transformation from Network-Centric SD-WANs to User-Centric AI-Driven WANs

globenewswire
19.10.2020   

Combined AI-Driven Enterprise Portfolio Will Optimize User Experiences from Client-to-Cloud with Proactive AIOps, Insights and Unique Self-Driving Network Actions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, announced that the company has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 128 Technology. The deal will enhance Juniper’s AI-driven enterprise network portfolio by uniting 128 Technology’s Session Smart networking with Juniper’s best-in-class campus and branch solutions driven by Mist AI. The combined portfolio will accelerate the industry evolution from first generation SD-WAN technology that focuses on optimizing connections from branch-to-cloud to a modern AI-driven network that optimizes user experiences from client-to-cloud. In addition, the Juniper portfolio minimizes IT costs with exceptional client-level insight and self-driving network automation and reduces network overhead while delivering better user experiences for voice over IP, 5G and collaboration applications.

Under the terms of the agreement, Juniper Networks will acquire 128 Technology for $450 million, subject to customary adjustments, payable in cash and the assumption of outstanding equity awards. Juniper has also coordinated for 128 Technology to issue retention focused restricted stock units, which will be assumed by Juniper. The acquisition is expected to close in Juniper Networks’ fiscal fourth quarter, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. In FY’21, the transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to revenue and gross margins, but dilutive to Non-GAAP EPS. In FY’22, the transaction is expected to be accretive to Non-GAAP EPS.  

128 Technology’s unique session-smart networking enables enterprise customers and service providers to create a user experience-centric fabric for WAN connectivity that’s simple, efficient, agile and secure. By making intelligent decisions based on real-time user sessions and agile business policies instead of static network policies configured on a per tunnel basis, the 128 Technology solution delivers industry-best performance and scale at a lower operational cost than traditional WAN router and SD-WAN solutions.

