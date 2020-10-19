 

Progyny and RMA of New York Partner on Original Research Selected for Presentation at the 76th Annual ASRM Scientific Congress and Expo

Researchers Studied Journey Level Analysis of Progression to Treatment Versus Drop Out in a Large Cohort of Patients with Access to a Defined Fertility Benefit

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a leading benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States, and RMA of New York, a Manhattan-based fertility clinic, presented original research at the first virtual ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo on October 17, 2020. The research presented examined factors that correlate with progression to infertility treatment.

Patients often face a variety of hurdles when going through fertility treatment. Other studies have shown that one out of two patients will encounter a barrier that prevents them from progressing to treatment, with the high cost of treatment (1,2) being one of the major factors. This new research looked to analyze a population of patients in whom treatment was covered by their fertility benefit, meaning the financial hurdle is removed, to evaluate factors beyond cost that might affect a patient’s ability to progress through treatment.

This multi-center, retrospective study examined 8,441 patient journeys from January 2018 to December 2019 across 600 clinics that were covered by employer-sponsored comprehensive treatment coverage. All patient journeys included access to a high-touch patient care advocate to guide the patient through the process and provide emotional and educational support.

Key findings include:

  • Patients who engaged in nine plus touchpoints with a patient care advocate progressed to treatment at 82 percent, as compared to only 72 percent with less than four interactions.
  • Patients between 35 and 38 years old were most likely to progress to treatment.
  • Patients with a male infertility diagnosis were less likely to progress to treatment than patients with other causes of infertility.
  • Patients with multiple clinic options in their geographical area had an increased rate of progression to treatment.

Study author Dr. Alan Copperman, Medical Director of RMA of New York, Director of the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital, and Medical Director of Progyny commented, “These study results will enable clinics to better understand the factors that impact the progression through treatment and how they can incorporate proactive messaging, guidance, and overall communication into their clinic practices. By meeting the emotional and intellectual needs along with the financial needs of patients, Progyny’s knowledgeable and compassionate patient care advocates have demonstrated a positive and measurable effect on patients who struggle with infertility.”

