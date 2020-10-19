 

TrueCar Announces Expiration of HSR Waiting Period for ALG Divestiture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  35   |   |   

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) announced today that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended, applicable to the previously-announced divestiture of its ALG, Inc. subsidiary expired at 11:59 PM, Eastern time, on October 16, 2020.

The expiration of this waiting period satisfies one of the conditions to the consummation of the divestiture. While the consummation of the divestiture remains subject to other customary conditions, the Company expects to complete the divestiture on or shortly after November 30, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains a forward-looking statement regarding our expectation for the timing of the closing of the divestiture, which we refer to as the Divestiture, of our ALG, Inc. subsidiary, which we refer to as ALG. This forward-looking statement is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statement, and include, among others, the risk that if the Divestiture is not completed by December 28, 2020, due to a failure of other customary conditions to consummation of the Divestiture to either be satisfied or waived or otherwise, either we or J.D. Power may terminate the Membership Interests Purchase Agreement, dated as of July 31, 2020, by and among us, ALG and J.D. Power, which we refer to as the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Agreement may also be terminated by either us or J.D. Power if either party (including, in our case, ALG) has breached any of the provisions of the Purchase Agreement in a manner that has caused certain other conditions to closing not to be satisfied, and the parties may also mutually decide to terminate the Purchase Agreement. The forward-looking statement in this press release is based on information available to our management as of the date of this press release and except as required by law, management assumes no obligation to update that forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date of this press release.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam’s Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas and Boston, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) Email: pr@truecar.com

TrueCar Contacts:

Danny Vivier
Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategic Finance
investors@truecar.com
(760) 505-9654

Shadee Malekafzali
Senior Director, Public Relations
shadee@truecar.com
(925) 408-0394


TrueCar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
TrueCar Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
12.10.20
Six Months into Pandemic TrueCar Study Finds Vehicle Affordability Now Tops Car Shopper Concerns
08.10.20
TrueCar and its Affinity Partners Drive the Most Dealer Showroom Visits for 9th Year in a Row According to J.D. Power
01.10.20
TrueCar Leans into TrueCar Military with Dedicated Brand Marketing Campaign, “Drive On”
29.09.20
TrueCar Shares Best End-of-Month Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for September
29.09.20
TrueCar Teams Up with Audi to Provide TrueCar Military Shoppers Preferred Pricing and Exclusive Incentives on New Audi Vehicles
25.09.20
TrueCar and ALG Forecast New and Used Vehicle Sales for September 2020 and the Third Quarter
24.09.20
TrueCar Boosts Retailer Offering with Complimentary VIN-Specific Digital Payments and Trade Tools for Network Dealers