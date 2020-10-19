 

EnWave Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 15:00  |  57   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave,” or the "Company”) today announced that the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) has accepted the Company’s notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid.

Under the terms of the normal course issuer bid, EnWave may acquire up to 10,918,104 common shares, representing 10% of the public float of EnWave as of October 19, 2020. In the opinion of the Company’s Board of Directors, its common shares have been trading at prices that do not reflect the underlying value of the Company including its royalty portfolio, its strong financial position and the growth opportunities. Accordingly, EnWave believes that purchasing and returning its common shares to treasury represents an opportunity to enhance value for its ongoing shareholders. EnWave’s cash position allows for the implementation of the bid without adversely affecting the Company’s other opportunities.

As of October 19, 2020, the Company had 111,409,755 common shares outstanding. Under TSXV policies, EnWave is entitled to purchase up to 2,228,195 shares in any 30 day period up to the maximum of 10,918,104 shares.

The purchases may commence on October 22, 2020 and will end on October 21, 2021, or on such earlier date as EnWave may complete its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid filed with the TSXV. The actual number of common shares which will be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company. All shares purchased by the Company will be on the open market through the facilities of TSXV by Cormark Securities Inc. acting on behalf of EnWave in accordance with the policies of the TSXV and will be surrendered by the Company to its transfer agent for cancellation. The prices that EnWave will pay for any of the common shares purchased will be the market price of the shares at the time of acquisition.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.

Seite 1 von 2
Enwave Corporation Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:05 Uhr
EnWave kündigt Aktienrückkaufprogramm an
14.10.20
EnWave unterzeichnet Technologiebewertungsabkommen inklusive Lizenzoptionen mit amerikanischem Industriehanfproduzenten
14.10.20
EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with American Industrial Hemp Producer
14.10.20
SRC Mining Special Situations: Das SRC Mining Special Situations Zertifikat mit +40 Unternehmen in einem Zertifikat!
29.09.20
EnWave unterzeichnet Geräte-Kaufvertrag mit Intakt Snacks aus Chile
29.09.20
EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Intakt Snacks of Chile
23.09.20
EnWave Signs Equipment Purchase Agreement with Metamount Schweiz AG
21.09.20
EnWave unterzeichnet ein Technologiebewertungs- und Lizenzoptionsabkommen mit Extrx OY
21.09.20
EnWave Signs Technology Evaluation and License Option Agreement with Extrx OY

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.10.20
3.190
ENWAVE CORPORATION mit grosser Zukunft?!