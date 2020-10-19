 

Social Security Administration Awards Verizon Contract for Enterprise-Wide Infrastructure Modernization

The Next Generation Telephony Project award marks extension of Verizon’s long-standing relationship with the Social Security Administration

BALTIMORE, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Social Security Administration (SSA) has chosen Verizon to provide Unified Communication (UC) and Contact Center (CC) services to more than 62,000 SSA employees at 1,300 locations through The Next Generation Telephony Project (NGTP). This project focuses on converging three existing systems to provide an enterprise-wide CC and UC solution upgrade for the SSA.

Verizon will provide a customized UC/Customer Experience platform that will help the SSA transform customer service as part of its long-term IT modernization plans. The project includes complete operational support services including management, maintenance, training, help desk, network operations center, security, recording and analytics. It also enables the SSA to analyze operations more effectively, improve customer experience and better serve the public across channels, whether in-person, video, phone or online.

“Verizon has a long history of supporting the missions of the Social Security Administration, including helping to enable SSA’s digital transformation through citizen-friendly business systems,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “We are proud to partner with the SSA to enable and serve the 65 million Americans who rely on its services.”

Verizon chose Avaya as its delivery partner for the core infrastructure for SSA’s UC and Contact Center requirements, providing a modernized, cost-effective infrastructure for SSA employees, allowing true collaboration with a single interface across the agency.

Verizon will also play an instrumental role in replacing SSA’s national 800 number teleservice platform, which supports over 10,000 agents and field office employees who respond to citizen inquiries regarding their SSA benefits.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

