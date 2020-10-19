U.S. Social Security Administration to Enhance Customer Experience for Millions of Americans with Avaya Communications Solutions, Providing Next-Generation Service and Increased Efficiency

In its most recent IT modernization plan, the agency highlighted its commitment to implement new solutions to enhance the customer experience, better focus its workforce to address future needs and reduce operating costs by adopting more robust and flexible technology. The Avaya OneCloud portfolio of solutions for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Collaboration represents the evolution of business communications to a more intelligent platform underpinned by customer-led innovation.

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that its Avaya OneCloud portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions has been selected by the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) as part of the agency’s digital transformation initiative to modernize and transform their ability to rapidly respond to changing user needs at manageable cost. Equally important, Avaya’s comprehensive communications offering will support the SSA’s ability to deliver an improved customer experience for millions of beneficiaries across all service channels in an efficient and secure manner.

“Avaya continues to deliver the intelligent, secure and flexible communications solutions that are enabling organizations of all sizes to transform their operations to enhance customer experience and workforce engagement in a cost-efficient way,” said Jerry Dotson, Avaya VP of Public Sector. “With this long-term contract with SSA, Avaya is delivering a competitive displacement solution that enables the agency to evolve, transform and greatly improve the way they serve the public, to meet their stated goals. We are pleased to partner with Verizon to deliver on this critical mission.”

Verizon is the systems integrator working with SSA, and partnered with Avaya to provide the core communications infrastructure for more than 62,000 employees across 1,300 locations supporting 24/7 business operations.

“Together with our partners at Avaya, Verizon will support the SSA's mission and deliver critical digital transformation and modernization solutions the SSA needs for the more than 65 million Americans who rely on its services,” said Jennifer Chronis, Vice President, Federal at Verizon.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005226/en/