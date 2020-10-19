 

U.S. Social Security Administration to Enhance Customer Experience for Millions of Americans with Avaya Communications Solutions, Providing Next-Generation Service and Increased Efficiency

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 15:05  |  43   |   |   

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA) today announced that its Avaya OneCloud portfolio of communications and collaboration solutions has been selected by the U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) as part of the agency’s digital transformation initiative to modernize and transform their ability to rapidly respond to changing user needs at manageable cost. Equally important, Avaya’s comprehensive communications offering will support the SSA’s ability to deliver an improved customer experience for millions of beneficiaries across all service channels in an efficient and secure manner.

In its most recent IT modernization plan, the agency highlighted its commitment to implement new solutions to enhance the customer experience, better focus its workforce to address future needs and reduce operating costs by adopting more robust and flexible technology. The Avaya OneCloud portfolio of solutions for Contact Center, Unified Communications and Collaboration represents the evolution of business communications to a more intelligent platform underpinned by customer-led innovation.

“Avaya continues to deliver the intelligent, secure and flexible communications solutions that are enabling organizations of all sizes to transform their operations to enhance customer experience and workforce engagement in a cost-efficient way,” said Jerry Dotson, Avaya VP of Public Sector. “With this long-term contract with SSA, Avaya is delivering a competitive displacement solution that enables the agency to evolve, transform and greatly improve the way they serve the public, to meet their stated goals. We are pleased to partner with Verizon to deliver on this critical mission.”

Verizon is the systems integrator working with SSA, and partnered with Avaya to provide the core communications infrastructure for more than 62,000 employees across 1,300 locations supporting 24/7 business operations.

“Together with our partners at Avaya, Verizon will support the SSA's mission and deliver critical digital transformation and modernization solutions the SSA needs for the more than 65 million Americans who rely on its services,” said Jennifer Chronis, Vice President, Federal at Verizon.

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA). Avaya is shaping what's next for the future of work, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our cloud communications solutions and multi-cloud application ecosystem power personalized, intelligent, and effortless customer and employee experiences to help achieve strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to help grow your business by delivering Experiences that Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements.” All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking” statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," “our vision,” "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or “would” or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond its control. The factors are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) available at www.sec.gov, and may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company’s SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

Avaya Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Avaya Recognized in 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Meeting Solutions
08.10.20
Avaya Providing Emergency Communications and Notification Resources to Aid Customers Impacted by Hurricane Delta
07.10.20
Avaya Earns 2020 Tech Cares Award for Giving Back to Global Communities and Customers During COVID-19
05.10.20
Avaya Spaces Collaboration App Enables Better Video Conferencing Experiences With NVIDIA AI
01.10.20
Contact Tracing by Avaya Named a 2020 Pandemic Tech Innovation Award Winner for Exceptional Innovation
29.09.20
Avaya and RingCentral Announce Expansion of Unified Cloud Communications Offering – Avaya Cloud Office – Across Europe to Keep Businesses Productive
25.09.20
Avaya Announces Closing of Its Senior First Lien Notes Offering, Offer to Repurchase and Extend Maturity of First Lien Term Loans and Extension of Maturity of ABL Facility
21.09.20
Avaya Enables Students and Teachers Across the Globe to Bridge the Gap in the Digital Classroom Era