Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Selects Charles River IMS to Streamline Multi-Asset Portfolio Management

CPP Investments selected Charles River IMS to support their program to help modernize its public markets trading capabilities. The program aims to implement an integrated technology and data platform to support global trading across the entire public markets investment lifecycle with appropriate governance, controls and robust business architecture as well as to improve the operational risk exposure management.

Charles River Development, a State Street Company, today announced that Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has selected the cloud-based Charles River Investment Management Solution ( Charles River IMS ) for managing portfolios across all publicly traded asset classes including equities, fixed income and derivatives. CPP Investments currently manages CAD 434.4 billion in assets on behalf of more than 20 million beneficiaries.

“Our initiative is designed to ensure that our operating model and business processes can continue to support our investment strategy as products grow in complexity and markets become more fragmented,” said Poul Winslow, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Capital Markets and Factor Investing, CPP Investments. “Developing these capabilities will allow us to increase efficiency, flexibility and scalability of our global trade execution and processing across developed and emerging markets, which will greatly benefit the Fund over the long-term.”

By consolidating investment processes across asset classes on a single platform, Charles River IMS enables CPP Investments to leverage technology and services that help drive efficiencies and better inform their asset allocation and investment decisions.

“Our selection of Charles River IMS will help CPP Investments to scale up to meet expected future growth and diversity in asset classes,” said Kelly Shen, Senior Managing Director & Chief Technology and Data Officer, CPP Investments. “Achieving a high degree of straight-through processing throughout the investment end-to-end lifecycle, will simplify our application landscape, and increase agility in portfolio management.”

Adoption of Charles River IMS, hosted on Microsoft Azure, will help CPP Investments rationalize legacy applications and position their operating model to support growth, mitigate operational risk by replacing legacy applications, and help ensure consistent data across the enterprise.

“Leading investment organizations like CPP Investments are retiring legacy technology and bespoke processes to modernize their operating model, positioning their organizations for growth,” said Matt Daly, Head of Americas, Charles River. “Our strategic investments in technology, services and interoperability are paying dividends for our customers, helping them accelerate business transformation. Seamlessly integrating to proprietary and third-party solution providers, supported by a unified data model, enables asset managers and owners to streamline their investment processes.”