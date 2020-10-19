 

LPL Financial Welcomes Tagge Rutherford Financial Group

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC (Nasdaq:LPLA), a leading retail investment advisory firm, independent broker-dealer and registered investment advisor (RIA) custodian, today announced that Tagge Rutherford Financial Group has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, which leverage LPL as custodian. The large enterprise firm reported having served approximately $1 billion in advisory and brokerage assets*. They join LPL from Cetera.

Based in Omaha, Neb., Tagge Rutherford Financial Group is a full-service financial firm with 25 financial advisors assisted by a 25-member office support staff. The firm was founded in 1993, and most of the advisors have spent their entire career with the company. Partners on the executive team include Scott Norvell, Monte Peterson, Chad Peterson, Adam Bailey and Nate Edie.

The advisors and financial professionals take a team approach to providing clients with comprehensive wealth management, retirement planning, insurance and tax strategies, estate planning and other financial services. “We work to help every client pursue their dreams by delivering a systematic wealth management process that provides risk management, comprehensive services and disciplined investment results,” said President Monte Peterson, quoting the firm’s mission statement.

The group turned to LPL for its integrated technology and self-clearing capabilities. “Our business continues to grow as the world around us evolves,” Monte Peterson said. “We recognized a need for a change—one that impacts clients positively and creates more office efficiencies. With LPL’s technology platform, the tools we use to serve clients—from reporting to trading—work together under a single sign-on. It will be so much easier to manage the day-to-day support of clients, and they will have a transformed experience as well.”

When the global pandemic created the need to serve clients remotely, the team became even more aware of the need for enhanced technology capabilities. As they’ve been onboarding their clients to LPL’s platform, they said the integrated workflow that powers the account opening process has made onboarding easy and seamless. Peterson added, “So many of our clients are now using DocuSign to sign forms electronically. We couldn’t believe how easy that is.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “We extend a warm welcome to the entire Tagge Rutherford team and are pleased to be their choice for enhanced service and support. Our goal is to make it easier for firms to operate efficiently, cost-effectively and with the best capabilities and solutions designed to help advisors grow their business and deliver differentiated experiences to their clients. As the leader in the independent market, we will continue to leverage our positon and scale to be a value driver to our advisors and help them be successful at every stage of their business’ lifecycle. We look forward to partnering with the Tagge Rutherford team for years to come.”

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (https://www.lpl.com) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer**. We serve independent financial advisors, professionals, and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA / SIPC.

Tagge Rutherford Financial Group and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on prior business and represents assets that would have been custodied at LPL Financial, rather than third-party custodians. Reported assets and client numbers have not been independently and fully verified by LPL Financial.

**Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2020

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” include registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial LLC, an SEC registered broker-dealer and investment adviser.

