The monetary value of the projects increased by 34% compared to 2019 and by morethan 300% compared to 2018, when declared investments reached US $440 million."These are very satisfactory results; the Colombia Investment Summit is an eventthat continues to captivate the interest of investors around the world. Thisyear, our academic session had 3,205 attendees-three times more than lastyear-including 1,085 investors from 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia,and Africa. It resulted in 15 investment declarations worth US $1.34 billion aswell as 2,198 business meetings, which we hope will lead to the development ofnew projects in the short and medium term, thus contributing to our economy'sreactivation and growth," stated Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.According to Santoro, the declared investments will impact sectors such asindustry 4.0, agribusiness, chemicals and life sciences, real estate,manufacturing, equity funds, renewable energy, and BPO in regions such asAtlántico, Antioquia, Valle del Cauca, Cundinamarca, Bolívar, Risaralda, andBogotá.The 2,198 business meetings were held with 335 companies and projects based inAmazonas, Atlántico, Antioquia, Bolívar, Boyacá, Caldas, Casanare, Cauca, Cesar,Córdoba, Cundinamarca, Huila, Magdalena, Meta, Nariño, Norte de Santander,Quindío, Risaralda, Santander, Sucre, Tolima, Valle del Cauca, Vichada, andBogotá.Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/130568/4738027OTS: Procolombia