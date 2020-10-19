- Increase in incidences of genetic disorders and cancer, surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines, and advancements in genetic testing techniques fuel the growth of the global genetic testing market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Genetic Testing Market by Type (Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Others), Technology (Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), Application (Cancer diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report, the global genetic testing industry was estimated at $12.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 21.26 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.