Genetic Testing Market to Reach $21.26 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 10.1% CAGR Allied Market Research
- Increase in incidences of genetic disorders and cancer, surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines, and advancements in genetic testing techniques fuel the growth of the global genetic testing market
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Genetic Testing Market by Type (Predictive & Presymptomatic Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Others), Technology (Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), Application (Cancer diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" According to the report, the global genetic testing industry was estimated at $12.68 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 21.26 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.1% from 2020 to 2027.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Increase in incidences of genetic disorders and cancer, surge in awareness & acceptance of personalized medicines, and advancements in genetic testing techniques fuel the growth of the global genetic testing market. On the other hand, standardization concerns of genetic testing-based diagnostics and stringent regulatory requirements for product approvals impede the growth to some extent. However, untapped emerging markets in developing countries is expected to create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
- Covid-19 outbreak badly impacted genetic counselors as doctors were not available for counselling, and laboratories were not able to run the tests.
- Genetic counselors are not exempted for practicing during lockdowns as they are not recognized as doctors by governmental bodies such as Centers for Medicaid Services (CMS) presently.
- However, the government bodies have eased off certain regulations thereby permitting the organizations to resume their activities.
The prenatal and newborn testing segment to dominate by 2027-
