Life Science Analytics Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 34,422.60 Million by 2025 - Valuates Reports

The Global Life Science Analytics Market size is expected to grow from USD 17,791.69 Million in 2019 to USD 34,422.60 Million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.62%.

Major factors driving the growth of Life Science Analytics Market size are that growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements, big data in the life science industry, growing adoption of analytical solutions in clinical trials, and improved data standardization.

COVID IMPACT ON LIFE SCIENCE ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The number of teleconsultations has increased due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Integrating EHR with other healthcare IT solutions, such as telemedicine and e-prescription features, allows healthcare providers to create an interconnected network to ensure the use of healthcare information technology (HCIT) for patient diagnosis and prescription of medicines.

Therefore, the rising number of cases of COVID-19, the scarcity of healthcare providers, and the need for better management of patient data are projected to increase demand for Life Science Analytics market size.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE LIFE SCIENCE ANALYTICS MARKET SIZE

The growing use of analytics in sales and marketing of clinical trials is expected to drive the growth of the life science analytics market size.

In addition, increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide and increasing spending on healthcare with enhanced patient outcomes are fueling the life science analytics market size.