 

DGAP-News AURELIUS agrees to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2020, 15:30  |  85   |   |   

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover
AURELIUS agrees to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures

19.10.2020 / 15:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

AURELIUS agrees to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures

- Acquisition of leading manufacturer of off-highway wheels and innovative engineering solutions provider

- Global footprint providing strong platform for future add-on acquisitions

- Carve-out of non-core division from GKN a demonstration of AURELIUS's expertise in executing complex cross-border divestments

Munich/London, October 19, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) today announces that it has agreed to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures from GKN. The transaction is expected to complete in November and is conditional on receiving anti-trust approval.

GKN Wheels & Structures is one of the world's leading manufacturers of off-highway wheels and an innovative engineering solutions provider. The company employs c. 900 people worldwide with four manufacturing facilities in the UK, USA and Denmark in addition to test centres in Italy and the USA. In 2019, GKN Wheels & Structures generated global sales of over GBP170m, demonstrating the company's eminent position as a market leading supplier to the global agricultural, construction, automotive, industrial and mining industries and many of the leading international original equipment manufacturers, distributors and integrators.

This transaction represents another example of AURELIUS's specialisation in complex divestment processes from large corporates. In the coming months, AURELIUS will support GKN Wheels & Structures in executing its carve-out from GKN, ensuring continuity in the company's day-to-day operations, to establish the business under a new brand name and as a standalone entity.

Going forward, AURELIUS will work with GKN Wheels & Structures' existing management team to continue delivering the company's business plan. AURELIUS will look to build on the business' market-leading position by exploring the potential for further sector consolidation and leveraging its operational expertise to help optimise the company's activities.

Seite 1 von 4
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Konservatives Potenzial auf mehrere 100% Kursgewinn mit dieser noch günstigen Goldaktie!
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities prüft Möglichkeiten für die Auflegung von Co-Investmentfunds
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec wird ab 2021 erstes eigenes Batteriematerial für ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Licenses its Non-Volatile Resistive RAM Technology to GLOBALFOUNDRIES for ...
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities explores possibilities for setting up co-investment funds
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Licensee Janssen Receives CHMP Positive Opinion for Tremfya(R) (guselkumab) for ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys' Lizenzpartner Janssen erhält positive CHMP-Empfehlung zu Tremfya(R) (Guselkumab) für ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veranstaltet Telefonkonferenz anlässlich der vorläufigen ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-News: CEVEC AND RZNOMICS SIGN LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR THE USE OF CAP(R) TECHNOLOGY IN MANUFACTURING OF ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services publish negative proposed NCD for Epi ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures von GKN (deutsch)
15:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt GKN Wheels & Structures von GKN
11:07 Uhr
Aurelius will mit Fonds neue Investoren an Bord holen
08:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities prüft Möglichkeiten für die Auflegung von Co-Investmentfunds (deutsch)
08:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities prüft Möglichkeiten für die Auflegung von Co-Investmentfunds
08:41 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities explores possibilities for setting up co-investment funds
09.10.20
Aurelius zukünftig mit Verwaltungsrat statt Vorstand und Aufsichtsrat
09.10.20
AURELIUS Aktie: Endlich verstanden! Befreiungsschlag erfolgreich?
09.10.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities verkündet Maßnahmen zur weiteren Verbesserung von Corporate Governance und Transparenz (deutsch)
09.10.20
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities announces measures to further improve corporate governance and transparency

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:48 Uhr
9.770
Aurelius- Einstiegssignal!
20.08.20
10
Viele Leser fragen mich, wie sich Aurelius 2020 entwickelt – hier verrate ich es allen!
17.06.20
5
Rückschlag bei Aurelius – deshalb müssen Sie jetzt gut auf Ihr Geld aufpassen!
04.12.19
2
Deutschlands Aktienexperte Nr.1 empfiehlt jetzt Aurelius Aktien, wie noch nie zuvor – Das ist der Gr