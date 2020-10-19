DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Takeover AURELIUS agrees to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures 19.10.2020 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Acquisition of leading manufacturer of off-highway wheels and innovative engineering solutions provider

- Global footprint providing strong platform for future add-on acquisitions

- Carve-out of non-core division from GKN a demonstration of AURELIUS's expertise in executing complex cross-border divestments

Munich/London, October 19, 2020 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8) today announces that it has agreed to acquire GKN Wheels & Structures from GKN. The transaction is expected to complete in November and is conditional on receiving anti-trust approval.

GKN Wheels & Structures is one of the world's leading manufacturers of off-highway wheels and an innovative engineering solutions provider. The company employs c. 900 people worldwide with four manufacturing facilities in the UK, USA and Denmark in addition to test centres in Italy and the USA. In 2019, GKN Wheels & Structures generated global sales of over GBP170m, demonstrating the company's eminent position as a market leading supplier to the global agricultural, construction, automotive, industrial and mining industries and many of the leading international original equipment manufacturers, distributors and integrators.

This transaction represents another example of AURELIUS's specialisation in complex divestment processes from large corporates. In the coming months, AURELIUS will support GKN Wheels & Structures in executing its carve-out from GKN, ensuring continuity in the company's day-to-day operations, to establish the business under a new brand name and as a standalone entity.

Going forward, AURELIUS will work with GKN Wheels & Structures' existing management team to continue delivering the company's business plan. AURELIUS will look to build on the business' market-leading position by exploring the potential for further sector consolidation and leveraging its operational expertise to help optimise the company's activities.