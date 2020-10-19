 

GAMCO Investors to Offer Love Our Planet & People (LOPP) ETF

19.10.2020   

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“GAMCO”) (NYSE: GBL) will launch Love Our Planet & People (LOPP), an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) actively managed ETF this November, pending SEC approval of a final registration statement.

In appreciation of its longstanding client relationships, GAMCO will offer a “loyalty” program under which the first $100 million invested in the Fund will incur no fees and expenses. GAMCO is privileged to absorb all costs to underscore their emphasis on the environment, and to help planet earth and people. The Mutual Fund Board is still working on details regarding existing client subscriptions on a first come first saved basis up to investment size limits per existing relations. The team believes that LOPP will particularly resonate with the next generation of investors seeking to integrate ESG standards with the firm’s research intensive investment approach.

The GAMCO team values the health of the planet, and knows that prioritization of investing in our collective home is essential to fostering a prosperous future. LOPP will focus on the environmental aspect, or “E” in ESG, by investing in publicly traded companies that support sustainability. This includes, but is not limited to, companies involved in the development, production, or distribution of batteries, renewables, and the reduction of plastic. The Fund combines a proprietary process with social screens and a holistic ESG analysis to deliver returns in a socially responsive manner.

The launch of LOPP reflects GAMCO’s greater mission to maximize returns with regard to the planet, people, and profitability.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL), through its subsidiaries, manages assets of private advisory accounts (GAMCO) and mutual funds and closed-end funds (Gabelli Funds, LLC), and is known for its Private Market Value with a Catalyst style of investment. As of June 30, 2020, GAMCO Investors, Inc. had $29.4 billion in assets under management. Further information can be found at www.gabelli.com

About Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF

Gabelli Love Our Planet & People ETF is a diversified, open-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80%, of its assets in U.S. exchange-listed common and preferred stocks of companies that meet the Fund’s guidelines for environmental responsibility at the time of investment. Your investment in the Fund is not guaranteed and you could lose some or all of the amount you invested. The Fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL).

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

