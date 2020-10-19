 

Front Yard Merger Investigation Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Front Yard Residential Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RESI

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation (the “Partnership”) for $13.50 per share is fair to Front Yard shareholders.

On behalf of Front Yard shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

If you are a Front Yard shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Front Yard Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The Front Yard merger investigation concerns whether Front Yard and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Front Yard shareholders; (2) determine whether the Partnership is underpaying for Front Yard; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Front Yard shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

If you are a Front Yard shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/front-yard-residential-corporation-sto ... or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

