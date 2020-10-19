OHL wins major project in Florida - South Corridor Rapid Transit - valued at 368 million dollars

MADRID, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OHL, through its subsidiary OHL USA, has achieved its most important contract, to date, in Florida, for an amount of 368 million dollars (310.2 million euros), and at the request of the Department of Transportation and Public Works of Miami-Dade.

The goal of the project is to convert the South Corridor (South Dade Transitway) into a Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT). It is one of six rapid transit corridors of the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit Plan (SMART) and the first to move forward towards the construction phase. The project goes along 20 miles of exclusive transit right–of–way between the SW 344th Street station and Dadeland South adjacent to US–1, Old Dixie Highway and Flagler Avenue, and connects five municipalities in South Florida. Major scopes of work include the construction of 14 BRT stations in South Corridor and a Park and Ride Garage. Furthermore, it will improve travel time for customers, create a dedicated right-of-way, institute pre-paid fare for quicker boarding, and enhance safety.