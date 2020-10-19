Construction & Manufacturing Industry to Reach $14.9 Trillion, Globally, By 2022 Allied Market Research
Rise in remote communication and asset management during the pandemic has encouraged companies in the construction & manufacturing industry to adopt cutting-edge technologies in multiple processes.
PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Construction & Manufacturing Industry by Construction Industry (Building Construction, Transportation Infrastructure, Construction Materials, and Construction Services) and Manufacturing Industry (Packaging, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Equipment and Machinery, and Manufacturing Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2022". As per the report, the global construction & manufacturing industry generated $14.4 trillion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.9 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2022.
The global construction market was pegged at $9.50 trillion in 2019, and is expected to reach $9.77 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2022. On the other hand, the global manufacturing industry accounted for $4.92 trillion in 2019, and is expected to hit $5.08 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
Covid-19 impact:
- The prolonged lockdown has severely affected the supply and distribution of raw materials for construction of buildings and commercial places.
- However, adoption of technology platforms and solutions to tackle the pandemic is expected to aid the construction & manufacturing industry post-pandemic.
- The Covid-19 pandemic turned out to be a wake-up call for the construction industry as it highlighted why the Industry 4.0 technologies are essential for sustenance in the global market.
- Rise in remote communication and asset management during the pandemic has encouraged companies in the manufacturing industry to adopt cutting-edge technologies in multiple processes.
The building construction segment held the largest share
