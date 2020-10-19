Rise in remote communication and asset management during the pandemic has encouraged companies in the construction & manufacturing industry to adopt cutting-edge technologies in multiple processes.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Construction & Manufacturing Industry by Construction Industry (Building Construction, Transportation Infrastructure, Construction Materials, and Construction Services) and Manufacturing Industry (Packaging, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC), Equipment and Machinery, and Manufacturing Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2022". As per the report, the global construction & manufacturing industry generated $14.4 trillion in 2019, and is projected to reach $14.9 trillion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2022.