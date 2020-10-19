 

Avante Logixx Inc. Appoints Jean Pierre Taillon as Strategic Advisor to the Board

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“Avante” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Jean Pierre Taillon has been appointed a Strategic Advisor to the Board of Directors effective October 19, 2020 until the Company’s next Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). Over the last year, the Board executed a comprehensive process to replace the two vacancies on the Board that arose in late 2019. This process extended beyond the deadline required to include the two replacements within the Company’s September 2020 AGM materials, and consequently the Company was not able to add Mr. Taillon to the proposed Director slate that was presented at the most recent AGM. Acting in conjunction with the Company’s bylaws and TSX Venture policies, for now Mr. Taillon has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to the Board.

Mr. Taillon has over 30 years of leadership experience in the security and telecommunications industries, including President and CEO of G4S Canada. He currently holds the role of Chief Commercial Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales at Trispec Communications Inc., a privately owned ICT engineering company supporting telecommunications and cable companies.

Mr. Taillon is a seasoned executive leader who has held senior executive roles at AT&T Canada, Bell Canada, G4S Canada, and G4S UK and Ireland. He is an entrepreneurial and creative leader with direct and relevant industry experience globally.

He also holds a Bachelor of Applied Science and Engineering and a Master of Engineering from the University of Toronto, and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

“I am very pleased to welcome Jean to the Company as a Strategic Advisor to our Board of Directors,” said Sam Duboc, Chair of the Board of Directors of Avante Logixx. “Jean is a welcome addition and brings a wealth of knowledge from previous roles in the security & telecommunications industries. I look forward to working with him as the Company continues to execute on its strategic vision of acquiring, managing and building industry leading security companies.”

“I have always been quite impressed with the Quality and Customer Focus of Avante Logixx. I'm looking forward to being part of this strong team as we continue to build on an impressive foundation,” said Mr. Taillon.

About Avante Logixx Inc.

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV: XX) is a Toronto based provider of high-end security services. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

Avante Logixx Inc.

Craig Campbell
CEO
(416) 923-6984
craig@avantelogixx.com




