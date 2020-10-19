Principal Wins Emerging Markets Debt Strategy of the Year Award

“We are pleased to receive the EM Debt Strategy of the Year award from Pension Bridge,” said Damien Buchet, chief investment officer and portfolio manager for Finisterre Capital , the PGI investment team that manages the award-winning strategy. “The investment process applied to this strategy has been historically effective in generating benchmark-beating, total returns by investing across the full spectrum of the EMD universe 1 , even during this current period of increased volatility across global markets.”

Principal Global Investors and its Finisterre Unconstrained Emerging Markets Fixed Income Strategy has been awarded the Emerging Markets Debt Strategy of the Year by Pension Bridge. The honor was announced on September 24 during a virtual ceremony to celebrate recipients of Pension Bridge’s 2020 Institutional Asset Management Awards.

The Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards recognize and reward the institutional asset management industry for performance and excellence across various strategies. Using a quantitative and qualitative methodology, the judging was done in two stages. The first used purely quantitative elements to derive leader boards from the entries to populate the shortlists for each category. In the second stage, a panel of independent and impartial judges ensured the data was correct and used their knowledge and the qualitative elements of the entry process to decide the winners by category. All data used for the awards was through June 2020.

About Principal Global Investors

Principal Global Investors leads global asset management at Principal. As a multi-boutique firm, we bring a focused perspective and offer expertise across a host of asset classes.

At our core, we are driven by our purpose to help investors and businesses achieve their financial goals. Our global investment professionals deliver investment solutions for public and private pension funds, foundations and endowments, central banks, insurance companies, sub-advisory arrangements, sovereign wealth funds and individual portfolios.

Principal Global Investors manages approximately $486.5 billion in assets on behalf of over 800 institutional clients located in over 80 markets as well as retirement plans and individual clients, reflecting our worldwide market reach and experience and our commitment to high-quality research and service (as of June 30, 2020). To find out more, visit us at principalglobal.com.