New Comcast Business Solution Powered by Aruba Brings Secure, Enterprise-grade Office Connectivity from Home

Comcast Business today announced it is joining forces with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, for the launch of Comcast Business Teleworker VPN. The new solution is specifically engineered to help enterprises provide their rapidly expanding remote workforces with the same secure, reliable high-performance connection to their corporate network that they have when physically in their office.

According to a study from Nemertes Research, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted new ways of working, while triggering companies to be faster, more flexible and agile than ever before. As a result, enterprises – including those that otherwise would not have enabled employees to work from home – are increasingly adopting remote work initiatives, with 70% planning to continue their teleworking strategies. Yet, 30% of organizations struggle with providing the setup, security policies and management of remote connections, thus hindering employee productivity, upping IT workloads and increasing vulnerability to cyberattacks.

“The workplace as we knew it changed quickly, dramatically, and permanently in 2020 – and gone are the days where remote employees can serve as a blind spot for IT departments,” said John Burke, Principal Analyst, Nemertes Research. “Now that the home office is the office, IT must ensure applications and connectivity are secure and performing at the same level as in-office services – without that, there will be major ramifications and increased business risk.”

Setting remote workers up for success

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN offers a centrally managed remote access VPN solution that enables enterprises to provide employees the same access to their corporate network that they enjoy in the office, remotely. When combined with Comcast Business’s Teleworker Broadband solution, Comcast Business Teleworker VPN provides employees a secure, reliable connection to primary business systems, applications and files – all backed by the nation’s largest gig-speed network. This combination provides employees a dedicated, independent internet connection that does not interfere or compete with their at-home internet ­– freeing up home bandwidth for remote learning, entertainment and more.