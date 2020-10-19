 

New Comcast Business Solution Powered by Aruba Brings Secure, Enterprise-grade Office Connectivity from Home

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 16:00  |  55   |   |   

Comcast Business today announced it is joining forces with Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, for the launch of Comcast Business Teleworker VPN. The new solution is specifically engineered to help enterprises provide their rapidly expanding remote workforces with the same secure, reliable high-performance connection to their corporate network that they have when physically in their office.

According to a study from Nemertes Research, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted new ways of working, while triggering companies to be faster, more flexible and agile than ever before. As a result, enterprises – including those that otherwise would not have enabled employees to work from home – are increasingly adopting remote work initiatives, with 70% planning to continue their teleworking strategies. Yet, 30% of organizations struggle with providing the setup, security policies and management of remote connections, thus hindering employee productivity, upping IT workloads and increasing vulnerability to cyberattacks.

“The workplace as we knew it changed quickly, dramatically, and permanently in 2020 – and gone are the days where remote employees can serve as a blind spot for IT departments,” said John Burke, Principal Analyst, Nemertes Research. “Now that the home office is the office, IT must ensure applications and connectivity are secure and performing at the same level as in-office services – without that, there will be major ramifications and increased business risk.”

Setting remote workers up for success

Comcast Business Teleworker VPN offers a centrally managed remote access VPN solution that enables enterprises to provide employees the same access to their corporate network that they enjoy in the office, remotely. When combined with Comcast Business’s Teleworker Broadband solution, Comcast Business Teleworker VPN provides employees a secure, reliable connection to primary business systems, applications and files – all backed by the nation’s largest gig-speed network. This combination provides employees a dedicated, independent internet connection that does not interfere or compete with their at-home internet ­– freeing up home bandwidth for remote learning, entertainment and more.

Seite 1 von 3
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
New Video Marketplace Report from FreeWheel Shows Ad Views in 1H2020 Grew Over 32%  Compared to the Same Time Last Year
14.10.20
Comcast Invests $15 Million to Expand its High-Speed Network in Modesto
13.10.20
Xfinity Mobile Expands 5G Coverage Nationwide
13.10.20
Comcast Offers Thousands of Grants, Equipment, Marketing and Technology Resources to Small Businesses Hardest Hit by COVID-19
12.10.20
Comcast Gives $350,000 Donation to Support Bay Area Small Businesses Owned by People of Color
08.10.20
Comcast Reaches 10G Technical Milestone Delivering 1.25 Gig Symmetrical Speeds in Trial Over a Live, All-Digital HFC Network
07.10.20
Comcast Corporation Promotes Dalila Wilson-Scott to Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer
07.10.20
Vierte Staffel 'Babylon Berlin' soll 2021 gedreht werden
02.10.20
Comcast Partners With Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to Launch Program to Connect Low-income K-12 Students to the Internet at Home
01.10.20
Comcast Introduces New More Powerful xFi Pod That Delivers Reliably Fast Speeds and Whole Home WiFi Coverage