 

Prefilled Syringes Market Size Worth USD 9.11 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 8.9% Emergen Research

- The rising prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with the growing geriatric population and increasing awareness of the advanced prefilled syringes are driving the demand of the market.

- Market Size – USD 4.80 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for prefilled syringes in COVID-19 VACCINES

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Prefilled Syringes Market will be worth USD 9.11 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Market growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, Rheumatoid Arthritis, and other autoimmune diseases. The surging demand for biological drugs is speculated to drive market growth during the forecast period. The growing adoption of convenient self-injection devices is anticipated to fuel the demand for prefilled syringes. Increasing investments in the research and development for the launch of new innovative prefilled syringe technologies would fuel the industry's growth in the forecast period. Besides, the emergence of technologically advanced pen injectors and auto-injectors has augmented the industry's growth.

Covid19 Impact

The pandemic has both a positive as well as a negative effect on the healthcare industry. It has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies in the sector. The increasing number of people affected by the virus has also led to an increase in demand for medical supplies like disposable syringes and injections. The rising demand for prefilled syringes is because there is a reduced risk of needle-stick injuries. Besides, the growing requirement for the rapid production of vaccines has also resulted in the increasing demand for prefilled syringes. In order to meet the growing demand for medical supplies, manufactures have increased their production capacity. They are adopting safety regulations and preventive measures without hampering the manufacturing process.

Key Highlights from The Report

  • In October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched a two-step-disposable auto-injector named BD Intevia 1 ml. The device can combine prefilled syringe and auto-injector into one integrated system.
  • Disposable prefilled syringes held the largest market share of 59.5% in 2019 as home care settings and hospitals increasingly use them.
  • The Plastic segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period due to the increasing investments in R&D of plastic syringes by manufacturers.
  • The Diabetes segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019 due to the increasing adoption of self-injection devices among diabetic patients.
  • Hospitals dominated the market in 2019 due to the increasing utilization of prefilled syringes in emergency treatments by healthcare providers.
  • Europe dominated the market for Prefilled syringes in 2019 due to the presence of key market players in the region and the increasing adoption of technologically advanced injectable drug delivery devices.
  • The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population.
  • Key participants include SCOTT AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GERRESHEIMER AG, Medtronic PLC, WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES, INC., SHANDONG WEIGAO GROUP, Unilife Corporation, CATALENT, INC., Stevanato Group, and NIPRO CORPORATION, among others.

