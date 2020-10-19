Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Aligns Shareholder Interests and Enhances Transaction With Grant of Rights to Holders of Non-Redeemed Restricted Voting Units

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCBB: SBVRF) (the “REIT LP”) today announced that it has agreed to grant an aggregate of up to 24,116,750 million contingent rights (the “Contingent Rights”) to holders of restricted voting units (the “Restricted Voting Units”) that are not redeemed in connection with the REIT LP’s previously announced qualifying transaction and to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are issued in connection therewith, which Contingent Rights will be issued to holders of record on the day following the closing of the REIT LP’s qualifying transaction (the “Closing”).

The Contingent Rights will be distributed to holders of Restricted Voting Units pro rata based on the number of Restricted Voting Units held by such holder. Accordingly, if there are no redemptions of Restricted Voting Units, each holder of record will receive one Contingent Right per Restricted Voting Unit held. To the extent there are redemptions of Restricted Voting Units, each Non-Redeeming Holder will receive more than one Contingent Right per Restricted Voting Unit held, depending upon the quantum of redemptions.