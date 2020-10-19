 

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Aligns Shareholder Interests and Enhances Transaction With Grant of Rights to Holders of Non-Redeemed Restricted Voting Units

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (NEO: SVX.U) (NEO: SVX.RT.U) (OTCBB: SBVRF) (the “REIT LP”) today announced that it has agreed to grant an aggregate of up to 24,116,750 million contingent rights (the “Contingent Rights”) to holders of restricted voting units (the “Restricted Voting Units”) that are not redeemed in connection with the REIT LP’s previously announced qualifying transaction and to holders of Restricted Voting Units that are issued in connection therewith, which Contingent Rights will be issued to holders of record on the day following the closing of the REIT LP’s qualifying transaction (the “Closing”).

The Contingent Rights will be distributed to holders of Restricted Voting Units pro rata based on the number of Restricted Voting Units held by such holder. Accordingly, if there are no redemptions of Restricted Voting Units, each holder of record will receive one Contingent Right per Restricted Voting Unit held. To the extent there are redemptions of Restricted Voting Units, each Non-Redeeming Holder will receive more than one Contingent Right per Restricted Voting Unit held, depending upon the quantum of redemptions.

On the automatic exercise of the Contingent Rights, holders will be entitled to receive, for no additional consideration, one limited partnership unit (“Limited Partnership Units”) for every five Contingent Rights held, which may be subject to adjustment. The Contingent Rights will automatically be exercised by the holders thereof upon the earlier of (a) the listing of the REIT LP units on a recognized major U.S. exchange, and (b) cannabis production and sale becoming federally legal in the United States. In support of the transaction, and in connection with the issuance of the Contingent Rights, the REIT LP’s founders will forfeit the equivalent of approximately four million Limited Partnerships Units in the form of proportionate voting units with a notional equity value of approximately US$40 million.

Michael Auerbach, Chief Executive Officer at Subversive Capital and Executive Chairman at the REIT LP stated, “The grant of the Contingent Rights shows the commitment of the REIT LP’s founders to the success of its Qualifying Transaction, and provides a significant benefit to investors upon a future U.S. listing or cannabis becoming federally legal in the United States. We continue to believe our diverse portfolio of 15 industrial and retail properties in strategic, high growth cannabis markets, which are leased to leading operators, presents an extremely attractive opportunity for investors as the second publicly traded cannabis REIT, with a targeted 6.5% initial annualized cash distribution yield, paid monthly, as well as a substantial growth opportunity over time.”

