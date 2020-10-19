 

CSX Promotes Arthur Adams to Senior Vice President of Sales

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that Arthur Adams has been promoted to senior vice president of Sales, effective immediately.

Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing said, “Arthur is an integral part of the CSX leadership team. His promotion reflects the value he brings to the Sales and Marketing organization as we execute our plan to grow the business by leveraging our superior service product. His demonstrated leadership abilities, his knowledge of our Merchandise business and his strategic vision are invaluable as we implement our strategy to provide customers with more value-added solutions throughout their supply chain and enhance customer engagement.”

Adams will continue to report to Mark Wallace and will maintain responsibilities for all sales portfolios within Agriculture and Food, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Paper and Forest, Metals, and Minerals, as well as leading Customer Engagement and TRANSFLO.

Since joining CSX in 2007 with experience in the retail and healthcare sectors, Adams has helped strengthen CSX’s market position and customer relationships. He has served in CSX’s Sales and Marketing organization in various positions of increasing responsibility. Prior to his most recent role as vice president of Sales and Supply Chain Solutions, he was head of marketing services, where he led the transformation of customer service operations and e-solutions enhancements.

About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

