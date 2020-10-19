 

Changes in the management board of Inbank AS

globenewswire
19.10.2020   

On 16 October 2020, the Supervisory Board of Inbank AS has elected Benas Pavlauskas, Maciej Pieczkowski and Margus Kastein as members of the Management Board effective from 19 October 2020. The Supervisory Board also passed a decision to recall Liina Sadrak from the position of member of the Management Board effective 16 October 2020.

Benas Pavlauskas joins the Management Board from his position as Head of the Branch of AS Inbank Filialas, a position he has held since 2019. From 2016 until 2019, he was the CEO of AB Mokilizingas (now AS Inbank Filialas).

Margus Kastein was the CEO of the Estonian business unit of Inbank between 2018–2020 and joins the Management Board from his current position as Head of Car Finance within the Inbank group. Between 2011–2016, Margus Kastein was the Chairman of the Board at AS Saku Õlletehas (later AS Aldaris). He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SA Hiiumaa Harbours Foundation since 2018 to date.

Maciej Pieczkowski joins the Management Board from his position as Head of the Branch of AS Inbank Spółka Akcyjna Oddział w Polsce, Inbank’s Polish subsidiary where he has worked since 2016. Between 2009–2016, Maciej Pieczkowski was managing the retail products division of BPH SA (formerly GE Capital Bank).

The seven-member Management Board of Inbank AS also includes Chairman of the Board Jan Andresoo, CRO Marko Varik, CFO Jaanus Kõusaar and Head of Consumer Loans & Cards Piret Paulus.

Maciej Pieczkowskile owns 81,000 shares in Inbank AS, and Margus Kastein 3,500 shares.

Inbank is a consumer finance focused digital bank active in the Baltics and Poland with additional deposits accepted in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. Inbank has over 3,200 active partners and 650,000 active contracts. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Baltic Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Merit Arva
Inbank AS
Head of Corporate Communications
merit.arva@inbank.ee
+372 553 3550


