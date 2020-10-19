Beyond Air Presents In Vivo Solid Tumor Data Confirming In Situ Cancer Vaccination with a Single Injection of Gaseous Nitric Oxide at the AACR Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled nitric oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions, including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, and gaseous NO (gNO) for the treatment of solid tumors and tumor metastases, today announced additional preclinical data that further suggest endogenous high concentration gNO (>10,000 ppm) administered directly to solid tumors may trigger a systemic anti-tumor immune response, a concept that could serve as the basis for an effective immunotherapy. These data were included in a presentation by Hila Confino, PhD of Beyond Air, at the AACR Conference on Tumor Immunology and Immunotherapy, which is being held from October 19 th to 20 th .

Steve Lisi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Beyond Air, stated, “To our knowledge, ours is the first and only program testing the concept of injecting high concentration NO gas into solid tumors. If successful, this approach has the potential to elicit a paradigm shift in the standard of care for solid tumors and their metastases, which are responsible for approximately 90% of all cancer-related deaths.”

In the studies, colon and breast tumor-bearing mice (CT26 and 4T1 models, respectively) received a single treatment with high concentration gNO intratumorally. The CT26 study mice received either 20,000 or 50,000 ppm gNO for five minutes and the 4T1 study mice received 50,000 ppm gNO for ten minutes. Naïve mice, inoculated with the same cancer cells, served as an internal control for each study, with the 4T1 study having an additional control arm of mice treated with nitrogen gas. Up to 21 days after gNO administration to the primary tumor, all mice were inoculated with a challenge tumor and growth of that tumor was tracked.

At day 45 in the CT26 study, challenge tumor uptake was observed in 100% of naïve mice, 27% of 20,000 ppm gNO mice, and 0% of 50,000 ppm gNO mice, suggesting dose-dependence. With respect to CT26 related mortality at day 45, 25% of naïve mice, 73% of 20,000 ppm gNO mice and 100% of 50,000 ppm gNO mice were alive. In the 4T1 study, while tumor take was observed in all mice, tumor take was delayed in the gNO-treated mice compared to both control groups.