 

3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko Announce New Collaboration

As the world of healthcare and its dependence on auscultation continues to evolve, digital technology is being introduced to meet the advancing demands of the industry. To meet these changing needs, 3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko are announcing a new collaboration that will marry best-in-class 3M Littmann stethoscope technology with advanced Eko digital innovations.

The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope connects to Eko software to allow clinicians to visualize, save, and share sounds at the touch of a button. (Image Credit: Eko)

The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope offers clinicians access to both analog and digital auscultation options and connects to Eko’s software and AI algorithms1 to help clinicians better interpret sounds and detect heart murmurs. Benefits to clinicians include:

  • Helps increase confidence in auscultation assessments
  • Amplification2 and active noise cancellation
  • Visualization of sound data during auscultation
  • Access to Eko’s AI and clinical decision support, helping providers to screen for heart murmurs during routine physical exams
  • Access to Eko’s telemedicine software, making these benefits available for both in-person and remote patient care

“Today, 3M Littmann Stethoscopes embarks upon a new era in our long history as a pioneer in auscultation innovation and quality by introducing our most advanced stethoscope yet,” said Kristi Barnett, Sr. Director, 3M Medical Devices. “The new 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope combines the superior acoustics of the Littmann Cardiology IV Stethoscope with Eko's digital technology and software to aid and enhance a clinician’s auscultation assessments.”

The collaboration between 3M Littmann Stethoscopes and Eko brings together two innovative companies that are focused on delivering comprehensive health care solutions that drive better patient outcomes.

“This combination is a gamechanger – allowing a physician in rural America or a nurse treating patients in a non-office setting to have access to cutting-edge clinical decision support.”

In January of this year, Eko received FDA clearance for an algorithm that can detect the presence of suspected heart murmurs. The 3M Littmann CORE Digital Stethoscope can connect to Eko software, including its heart murmur AI1 and its telemedicine software, enabling enhanced in-person or remote patient care.

