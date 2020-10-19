Phunware Wins Smart Workplace Mobile App Portfolio Contract with Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern, together with its subsidiaries, is a leading national rail transportation provider, operating approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, and serves every major container port in the Eastern United States. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture and metals and construction materials, while also operating as a principal carrier of coal, automobiles and automotive parts.

The Phunware Smart Workplace solution will give Norfolk Southern access to all of the features and capabilities provided by Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform on both Apple iOS and Google Android for its corporate campus environment. Norfolk Southern’s Smart Workplace will come pre-integrated with Phunware’s award-winning MaaS software, including Location Based Services (LBS), Mobile Engagement, Analytics and Content Management. Norfolk Southern will tech-enable its corporate campus experience to better engage its office-based workforce with features that include room booking, parking reservations, food ordering, help requests and more.

“This kind of engagement shows true commitment by Norfolk Southern to advance its digital transformation initiatives while ensuring a world-class employee and visitor experience in a post-pandemic world,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. “We are thrilled to work with such an innovative leadership team to provide the necessary mobile software and cloud platform to reimagine their corporate campus experience in a mobile-first world, where safety, auditability and reliability are of paramount importance at operational scale.”

Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates a safer return to work with its Smart Workplace solution on MaaS.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.