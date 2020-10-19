 

New XGS CMOS Image Sensors Enhance ON Semiconductor Offerings for High-Resolution Industrial Imaging

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 17:00  |  69   |   |   

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has expanded their XGS family of image sensors with high performance, low noise products that offer 12-bit image quality at a high frame rate. The new offerings include the XGS 45000, the XGS 30000 and the XGS 20000, which provide detailed imaging with up to 45 Mp for resolution critical applications and up to 60 fps in 8K video mode. Also available is the new XGS 5000, designed with low power performance and state-of-the-art image quality for compact 29 x 29 mm2 camera designs. Alongside the XGS 5000, 3 Mp and 2 Mp variants have been released for production.

All XGS devices feature a 3.2 μm pixel size giving high resolution while the advanced pixel design ensures low noise performance and image quality that is essential in challenging IoT applications such as machine vision and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). A global shutter ensures that moving objects can be captured without any motion artifacts. To simplify and accelerate time-to-market, the XGS devices offer a common architecture which allows one camera design to be developed easily with multiple resolutions.

Proving the ease-of-use and image quality of the XGS family, several leading manufacturers have successfully integrated the technology into their designs. Teledyne Imaging, a global leader in digital imaging technology, recently announced the availability of their new GenieTM Nano-5G M/C8100 area scan camera, designed using the XGS 45000.

“The performance, higher resolution, and quality of this new sensor technology are the main reasons Teledyne Imaging moved quickly to integrate the XGS sensors by ON Semiconductor into our Genie Nano-5G family of area scan cameras,” said Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager, Teledyne Imaging. “Our new cameras will use the XGS 45000, XGS 30000, and XGS 20000 sensors for industrial imaging applications requiring high speed data capture and transfers.”

JAI A/S, a leading provider of camera solutions for traffic imaging/vehicle recognition in Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) has integrated the XGS 45000 into their new 45 Mp industrial camera. The SP-45000M-CXP4 provides 44.7-megapixel monochrome resolution at a market-leading 52 frames per second and supports full 8K resolution at over 60 frames per second.

“The XGS 45000 provided us the unique combination of a true 8K resolution running at 60 fps, an excellent image quality at 12 bit, and global shutter image capture capability, all together in one single device,” said Usman M. Syed, VP Strategy and Digital Innovation at JAI.

Seite 1 von 3
ON Semiconductor Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Stratasys Announces 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
2nd Annual Gabelli Funds – Columbia Business School Healthcare Symposium (Virtual)
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
ON Semiconductor to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
07.10.20
ON Semiconductor Introduces High-Performance CMOS Global Shutter Image Sensor for Machine Vision and Mixed Reality Applications
05.10.20
Thomas L. Deitrich Joins the ON Semiconductor Board of Directors
23.09.20
SUBARU Selects ON Semiconductor Image Sensing Technology for its New-Generation EyeSight Driver Assist Platform