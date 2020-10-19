New XGS CMOS Image Sensors Enhance ON Semiconductor Offerings for High-Resolution Industrial Imaging

ON Semiconductor (Nasdaq: ON), driving energy efficient innovations, has expanded their XGS family of image sensors with high performance, low noise products that offer 12-bit image quality at a high frame rate. The new offerings include the XGS 45000, the XGS 30000 and the XGS 20000, which provide detailed imaging with up to 45 Mp for resolution critical applications and up to 60 fps in 8K video mode. Also available is the new XGS 5000, designed with low power performance and state-of-the-art image quality for compact 29 x 29 mm2 camera designs. Alongside the XGS 5000, 3 Mp and 2 Mp variants have been released for production.

All XGS devices feature a 3.2 μm pixel size giving high resolution while the advanced pixel design ensures low noise performance and image quality that is essential in challenging IoT applications such as machine vision and Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS). A global shutter ensures that moving objects can be captured without any motion artifacts. To simplify and accelerate time-to-market, the XGS devices offer a common architecture which allows one camera design to be developed easily with multiple resolutions.

Proving the ease-of-use and image quality of the XGS family, several leading manufacturers have successfully integrated the technology into their designs. Teledyne Imaging, a global leader in digital imaging technology, recently announced the availability of their new GenieTM Nano-5G M/C8100 area scan camera, designed using the XGS 45000.

“The performance, higher resolution, and quality of this new sensor technology are the main reasons Teledyne Imaging moved quickly to integrate the XGS sensors by ON Semiconductor into our Genie Nano-5G family of area scan cameras,” said Manny Romero, Senior Product Manager, Teledyne Imaging. “Our new cameras will use the XGS 45000, XGS 30000, and XGS 20000 sensors for industrial imaging applications requiring high speed data capture and transfers.”

JAI A/S, a leading provider of camera solutions for traffic imaging/vehicle recognition in Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS) has integrated the XGS 45000 into their new 45 Mp industrial camera. The SP-45000M-CXP4 provides 44.7-megapixel monochrome resolution at a market-leading 52 frames per second and supports full 8K resolution at over 60 frames per second.

“The XGS 45000 provided us the unique combination of a true 8K resolution running at 60 fps, an excellent image quality at 12 bit, and global shutter image capture capability, all together in one single device,” said Usman M. Syed, VP Strategy and Digital Innovation at JAI.