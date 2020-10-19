Announces renewable energy strategy and appoints Bjørn Simonsen as CEO

(Oslo, 19 October 2020) The Board of Directors of Saga Tankers ASA (OSE: SAGA) today announces the strategy within renewable energy investments and has appointed Bjørn Simonsen as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Following the renewable energy strategy, the company will divest non-core assets and change name to Saga Pure ASA.

“Saga sees significant opportunities within renewable energy investments. We have extensive experience from developing companies within the renewable energy universe, e.g. from the global leader within hydrogen technologies Nel ASA. Saga has a strategy of actively working with its investments in both listed and private entities with a significant value creation potential, and will leverage on the deal flow, resources and capabilities in our network, “ says Martin Nes, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors of Saga has focused the company’s investment strategy towards renewable energy investments. Following the renewable energy strategy, the company has entered into agreements to divest non-core assets and will change name to Saga Pure ASA. See notice for an extraordinary general assembly, to be released shortly, for additional transaction and company details.

In addition, Bjørn Simonsen has been appointed CEO of Saga as of 1 December 2020. Simonsen comes from a management position in Nel ASA, where he has been instrumental in the development of the company since 2014. Simonsen holds a MSc in Energy and Environmental Science from NTNU and has been allocated 16.67 million shares in Saga through a private placement, at a subscription price of NOK 0,90,- per share. In addition, Simonsen has been allocated 15 million share options, subject to approval of the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting, with strike share price of NOK 1,5,-, NOK 2,- and NOK 2,5,-, vesting for a total period of up to 36 months. Additional information on the private placement and the option grant will be made available in a separate stock exchange announcement.