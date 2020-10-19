MagicCube Unveils i-Accept the World's First Software-Based Replacement for Traditional Payment Terminals Supporting Tap&PIN for all four major card networks

Acquiring Banks and Disruptive Financial Services Institutions using i-Accept can now enable Merchants and Retailers to accept PIN-based contactless cards from American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicCube , the leader in the new category of Software Defined Trust (SDT), today announced the availability of i-Accept, a complete software-based replacement for traditional payment acceptance terminals. Through i-Accept, acquiring banks and disruptive financial services institutions can now enable their merchants and retailers to accept contactless cards, including those from American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa, as well as capture financial PINs and other verification methods, without the need for additional hardware or terminals. This out-of-the-box functionality supports modern mobile and IoT connected devices and is made possible through MagicCube's next-generation security platform that's supported by all four major card networks.