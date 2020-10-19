 

MagicCube Unveils i-Accept the World's First Software-Based Replacement for Traditional Payment Terminals Supporting Tap&PIN for all four major card networks

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.10.2020   

Acquiring Banks and Disruptive Financial Services Institutions using i-Accept can now enable Merchants and Retailers to accept PIN-based contactless cards from American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MagicCube, the leader in the new category of Software Defined Trust (SDT), today announced the availability of i-Accept, a complete software-based replacement for traditional payment acceptance terminals. Through i-Accept, acquiring banks and disruptive financial services institutions can now enable their merchants and retailers to accept contactless cards, including those from American Express, Discover, Mastercard and Visa, as well as capture financial PINs and other verification methods, without the need for additional hardware or terminals. This out-of-the-box functionality supports modern mobile and IoT connected devices and is made possible through MagicCube's next-generation security platform that's supported  by all four major card networks.

"MagicCube's i-Accept technology makes accepting digital payments even easier for sellers and alleviates barriers such as equipment-related costs and being tethered to a traditional point of sale.  These 'Tap to Phone' solutions allow micro and small businesses to have access to the digital economy by just downloading a mobile app," said Mary Kay Bowman, Global Head of Buyer and Seller Solutions, Visa. "MagicCube's technology, combined with Visa's expansive global network, will help provide sellers around the world the ability to use their own personal Android devices to accept secure payments wherever they are and help reshape the future of commerce."

MagicCube serves progressive banks and next-generation financial institutions by offering early-adopting customers a significant advantage over the competition, including hardware-grade protection and that's delivered purely through software and is easily scalable and deployable. Banks and merchants may now forgo buying and subsidizing the expensive, single-function card acceptance hardware devices, and instead deploy apps secured by MagicCube that, starting with Android, can turn any consumer device into an acceptance point.

